Jeff Gorton, Martin St-Louis and a few Habs players attend the Gaudreau brothers’ funeral

The tragedy surrounding the deaths of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau has shaken the entire sports world.

All NHL clubs and many other sports organizations shared a message on social networks to send a word of love to the family, because these events are bigger than sport.

That’s also why several members of the Canadiens chose to attend the two brothers’ funerals in Pennsylvania today.

Among those present were Mike Matheson, Patrik Laine, Jeff Gorton, Martin St-Louis and Cole Caufield.

The Habs were well represented.

Matheson (Boston College), Laine (Columbus) and Caufield (U.S. International Team) have all played with Johnny Gaudreau at some point in their careers.

As for Martin St-Louis, he played against him in 2014-2015, in his final season in the National League.

Cole Caufield’s idol growing up was Johnny Hockey.

The Habs player reminded us that his idol was a special player on the ice, but an even better guy off it:

It was an emotional day, that’s for sure…

That said, to see the hockey community rally together like this shows how much respect there is between players and management.

It’s really beautiful.

Gary Bettman was also present at the funeral.

It’s up to him and his teams to find a way to honour Matthew’s life and Johnny’s in the way they should.

