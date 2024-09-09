Jeff Gorton, Martin St-Louis and a few Habs players attend the Gaudreau brothers’ funeral

Jeff Gorton, Martin St-Louis and a few Habs players attend the Gaudreau brothers’ funeralAuteur: jdavis
That’s also why several members of the Canadiens chose to attend the two brothers’ funerals in Pennsylvania today.
Mike Matheson is also attending the funeral for Johnny & Matthew Gaudreau in Pennsylvania today.
He was teammates with the Gaudreau brothers at Boston College. https://t.co/PvfLJBLaZH
#Habs head coach Martin St-Louis and Executive VP of Hockey Operations Jeff Gorton are also in Philadelphia for the funeral of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau pic.twitter.com/K35PLit8n6
Cole Caufield’s idol growing up was Johnny Hockey.
Cole Caulfield of the Montreal Canadians speaks about Johnny Gaudreau. “He’s everything you could want in a guy,” pic.twitter.com/tAo39r0imD
It was an emotional day, that’s for sure…
It’s really beautiful.
It’s up to him and his teams to find a way to honour Matthew’s life and Johnny’s in the way they should.
