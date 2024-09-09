Ivan Demidov: Only one third-period appearance in SKA’s 2-0 loss

Ivan Demidov played his 3rd game today in the KHL.The result? His team lost 2-0 to Lokomotiv Yaroslavl.

And what really stands out is the fact that Demidov was benched in the 3rd period. He didn’t play much, even though he was used on the 3rd line, and if this trend continues, everyone will start to wonder whether the Habs should bring him back :

It’s too early to suggest Demidov needs out of SKA. Some patience is needed. It’s a long season. Let’s wait at least… one more game. Jokes aside, SKA is definitely struggling as a team. Rotenberg is being out coached rather easily. – Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) September 9, 2024

Demidov ended the game with 10 minutes and two seconds of playing time.He had one shot on net and blocked one shot.

The Russian made seven appearances in the first period (4:42), four in the second (4:18)… and just one in the final period (1:01).

Yet SKA needed a goal at the end of the game because they were trailing.

And Demidov is best known for his offensive talent…

Looks like Ivan Demidov is playing for the Kloten of the KHL pic.twitter.com/BZdgoSJbEk – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) September 9, 2024

The Canadiens’ hopeful still stood out at the start of the second period with a beautiful climb.

That’s a nice move to the net by Ivan “Below Average Skater” Demidov https://t.co/NCZTr49OYn – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) September 9, 2024

He beat the defender to a breakaway, but was unable to complete the sequence:

Is it too early to say that SKA is scrapping the player’s development?

It’s only been three games… But it’s better to change, because you know as well as I do that it’s going to be the talk of the town if the SKA coach doesn’t include him more in the lineup.

It’s a cliché, after all, but Demidov has to play to get better.

And he won’t learn to be a better player by sitting on the bench…

