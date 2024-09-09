Carter Hart is not allowed to go to the United States

Carter Hart is one of five members of Junior Team Canada accused of sexual assault.

Unlike Dillon Dubé and Michael McLeod, however, he was unable to find a job in the hockey world. Alex Formenton now works in construction, and we’re not sure what’s going on with Cal Foote.

That said, Hart would like to make a comeback, and it may be more complicated than he had originally planned…

The goalie’s original plan was to move from Alberta to Tennessee.

His goal was simple.

He wanted to go to the U.S. to train full-time while awaiting developments in his legal case… But his plan fell through.

It’s not rocket science: Carter Hart is not allowed to cross the border into the United States.

Onetime Ottawa Senators player Alex Formenton and four other former NHL players who are charged in an alleged 2018 sexual assault received permission from a judge to skip pre-trial motions in their case so they can work and train elsewhere.

While several of the players are… – Rick Westhead (@rwesthead) September 9, 2024

He was recently refused entry to the United States:

Hart maintains that he’s at an age where he must be able to train freely if he doesn’t want injury repercussions.

He’s aiming for a return to the professional level, and believes that moving to Tennessee with a private trainer will give him the best chance of achieving his goal.

That said, to facilitate his move, the goalie has hired an immigration lawyer.It will be interesting to see whether this will help his situation and whether he will be able to train full time with a view to making a return to the professional level.

Meanwhile… Dillon Dubé seems to be enjoying himself in Russia:

Good evening and welcome to the KHL, Dillon Dube pic.twitter.com/WItVUFbRpl – KHL (@khl_eng) September 9, 2024

