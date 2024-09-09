Carter Hart is not allowed to go to the United States

Carter Hart is not allowed to go to the United StatesAuteur: jdavis
Unlike Dillon Dubé and Michael McLeod, however, he was unable to find a job in the hockey world. Alex Formenton now works in construction, and we’re not sure what’s going on with Cal Foote.
That said, Hart would like to make a comeback, and it may be more complicated than he had originally planned…
The goalie’s original plan was to move from Alberta to Tennessee.
He wanted to go to the U.S. to train full-time while awaiting developments in his legal case… But his plan fell through.
It’s not rocket science: Carter Hart is not allowed to cross the border into the United States.
Onetime Ottawa Senators player Alex Formenton and four other former NHL players who are charged in an alleged 2018 sexual assault received permission from a judge to skip pre-trial motions in their case so they can work and train elsewhere.
While several of the players are…
– Rick Westhead (@rwesthead) September 9, 2024
Hart maintains that he’s at an age where he must be able to train freely if he doesn’t want injury repercussions.
He’s aiming for a return to the professional level, and believes that moving to Tennessee with a private trainer will give him the best chance of achieving his goal.
Meanwhile… Dillon Dubé seems to be enjoying himself in Russia:
Good evening and welcome to the KHL, Dillon Dube pic.twitter.com/WItVUFbRpl
– KHL (@khl_eng) September 9, 2024
