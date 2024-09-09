Bob Hartley would like to see Juraj Slafkovsky play short-handed

Montreal’s shorthanded specialist is undoubtedly Jake Evans. He was the most-short-handed forward in the NHL in 2023-24, with a total of 260:22 minutes.
There’s no doubt that he belongs as the first center to protect his net when a teammate takes a penalty, but he needs a regular companion on the wing.
Bob Hartley would like to see Juraj Slafkovsky play more often when he’s short-handed. He could accompany Jake Evans on the wing.
Bob Hartley suggests playing Juraj Slafkovsky shorthanded!
Do you like his idea?
His full column: https://t.co/zPHRCXwi6V pic.twitter.com/Nc8rtASC2Z
– BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) September 9, 2024
Looking at his stats from last season, playing Slafkovsky four-on-five wouldn’t be a bad idea.
He led the Habs forwards in blocked shots with a total of 71. That’s the kind of stat that’s important against teams with good shooters.
The young Slovak also possesses a certain hustle that is appreciated when he’s shorthanded. It wouldn’t be a bad idea to give him a chance against the opposition’s massive attacks.
In 2023-24, the player most used alongside Jake Evans at four-on-five was Joel Armia. I don’t think Armia should play in these situations any more, but if Slafkovsky performs better than he did, he could slide into the second wave.
