Bob Hartley would like to see Juraj Slafkovsky play short-handed

Montreal’s shorthanded specialist is undoubtedly Jake Evans. He was the most-short-handed forward in the NHL in 2023-24, with a total of 260:22 minutes.

There’s no doubt that he belongs as the first center to protect his net when a teammate takes a penalty, but he needs a regular companion on the wing.

Bob Hartley would like to see Juraj Slafkovsky play more often when he’s short-handed. He could accompany Jake Evans on the wing.

Bob Hartley suggests playing Juraj Slafkovsky shorthanded! Do you like his idea? His full column: https://t.co/zPHRCXwi6V pic.twitter.com/Nc8rtASC2Z – BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) September 9, 2024

This is what the former coach revealed on BPM Sports on Monday Hartley is convinced that number 20 can use his minutes and experience to become an even more responsible player on the ice.

Looking at his stats from last season, playing Slafkovsky four-on-five wouldn’t be a bad idea.

He led the Habs forwards in blocked shots with a total of 71. That’s the kind of stat that’s important against teams with good shooters.

Slafkovsky also ranked third on the team in checking (152) and puck retrievals (34).

The young Slovak also possesses a certain hustle that is appreciated when he’s shorthanded. It wouldn’t be a bad idea to give him a chance against the opposition’s massive attacks.

The preparatory calendar is fast approaching, and Martin St-Louis could take advantage of these games to try out Slafkovsky on the shorthanded side.

In 2023-24, the player most used alongside Jake Evans at four-on-five was Joel Armia. I don’t think Armia should play in these situations any more, but if Slafkovsky performs better than he did, he could slide into the second wave.

Overtime

– We can’t wait!

– Wow!

“JT Miller’s an asshole.”

Vinny having some fun with & about his new teammates. https://t.co/0rBF5y1Lt3 – David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) September 9, 2024

– A heavy loss for many fantasy football fans!

The 49ers will have to get by without the services of Christian McCaffrey for their first game of the season! pic.twitter.com/mc22lsa2eN – RDS (@RDSca) September 9, 2024

– Will it be enough to have a good season?

Thomas Chabot, Claude Giroux and Tim Stutzle excited about the changeshttps://t.co/nfHBWEo8bA – RDS (@RDSca) September 9, 2024

– More problems for Watson.