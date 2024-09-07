New ad: Chantal Machabée teaches Nick Suzuki the difference between “change” and “trade

For the past few weeks, Chantal Machabée and Nick Suzuki have been the stars of an advert for Tim Hortons. In it, Suzuki is seen announcing at the counter that he’s going to be traded… and this surprises the customer at the drive-thru.

Knowing that Machabée is the customer in question, it’s easy to see why she’s (particularly) surprised.

It’s an ad we’ve been seeing a lot over the past two weeks… and it looks like Tim Hortons is sticking with its campaign featuring the two faces of the Canadiens.

A new ad featuring Machabée and Suzuki has been circulating for the past few hours. In this second (and shorter) ad, the Habs’ VP of hockey communications sits down with the captain to teach him the difference between “change” and “trade”.

Nick Suzuki & Chantal Machabée in a new Tim Hortons commercial. pic.twitter.com/ughtYxhklk – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) September 7, 2024

Probably to avoid a little confusion, hehe.

As we all know, in Montreal, betting on Canadiens faces is often a popular advertising tactic. Martin St-Louis has done it in the past for Hydro-Québec, and McDonald’s has done it many times in the past.

But Chantal Machabée’s popularity in Quebec and her ease in front of the camera make her a perfect candidate for such a project.

I have a feeling that, with the hockey season just around the corner, we’ll be seeing more and more of these ads. Putting ads involving members of the Habs during Habs games makes perfect sense.

That said, it’s good to see that Suzuki is once again playing the game of speaking a little French in an ad. It’s not a huge monologue, of course, but he’s willing to use his French for an advertising campaign.

And if he can learn the difference between “change” and “trade”, his French will only get better, hehe.

