Bauer hockey camp: Lane Hutson stole the show with his fast hands

I’d like to start this text by asking you a question.

When you watch Lane Hutson on the ice, what impresses you most?His skating stroke? His vision? His agility? His hands?

Whatever you choose, the Habs prospect is impressive on the ice despite his small stature, because he has enormous offensive potential. And when you see videos like the one below popping up on social networks, it’s only natural to get excited at the prospect of seeing him do some fancy footwork on the Bell Centre ice.

For context, Hutson attended the Bauer Hockey Camp in recent weeks, and during the event he was invited to demonstrate his skills in a little obstacle course.The result?

The young man wowed the gallery with the speed of his hands… Because it’s amazing how fast he moves, even though he’s a defenseman:

Lane Hutson doing a speed stickhandling drill at Bauer hockey camp pic.twitter.com/js1sxLxqoU – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) September 3, 2024

It’s majestic to see him navigate the obstacles with such ease.

It shows just how talented he is, because generally speaking, you don’t see many defensemen able to juggle the puck the way he does with such disconcerting ease.

He’s part of the new wave of talented defensemen in the National League, and everyone saw him do it in his first two games in a Habs uniform.

Hutson was excellent in the last two duels of the season against the Detroit Red Wings, and that’s why it’s hard to set expectations for the 24-25 season right now.

The sample size is small… But if he can perform like he did at the end of last season, one thing’s for sure: the Habs’ games are about to get really interesting.

And that’s without mentioning the addition of Patrik Laine…

