Vincent Desharnais would never have existed if his brother hadn’t died at birth

Vincent Desharnais began to make his mark as a very good 6-7ᵉ defenseman.
Interestingly, despite the Québécois’ 6 foot 7 inches, he wouldn’t be the tallest on the club.
In an interview on 98.5 FM, Desharnais mentioned that he’s looking forward to training camp, hoping to be the same height as Myers and prove that he’s a liar.
As he explains, his older brother’s death at birth helped him get to the NHL.
It sounds strange, but if his brother hadn’t died of complications at birth, his parents wouldn’t have wanted more children afterwards.
“If he doesn’t die of complications, I don’t make it, I’m not in the NHL and I’m not fulfilling my dream”
The fate of the 1st NHL game for Vincent Desharnais on January 11.
“My parents had my brother (Alex) and then they had another child (Felix) two years later, who died at birth. My parents wanted two children, and afterwards my mother was afraid to try again so as not to lose another. They decided to try again, and I was the one to come along. – Vincent Desharnais
It’s a very moving story…
I invite you to listen to the whole interview, it’s really worth it.
What’s even more special is the day of Desharnais’ first NHL game.
It was January 11, and that day corresponds exactly to Félix’s date of birth (and death).
Even if he never knew Félix, it must have been an extremely special day for him and his family.
It’s amazing what fate can do.
Following this, Mario Langlois asked him how it was to play his first game, after all he’d been through, because it’s worth remembering that Desharnais went through a huge depression that almost made him give up hockey.
He’s still emotional to this day.
At first, he wasn’t expecting this great news at all, as he had just come back from injury and was starting to find his rhythm again.
After an AHL game, his coach called him into the office, where all the team’s other coaches were waiting with smiles on their faces.
That’s when the Québécois realized he’d just been called up by the big club.
All the road the Québécois has traveled and the pitfalls he has encountered along the way deserve a round of applause.
I’m reposting the interview link for you, right here, so you can listen to it in full.
