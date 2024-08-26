Pierre-Karl Péladeau and Geoff Molson spent their Sunday evening together

It’s back-to-school Monday for a lot of people in Quebec. And I’m part of the world!

After taking a few weeks off, I’m back for a 2024-25 season that promises to be interesting to cover and experience. The Canadiens have picked up Patrik Laine, Lane Hutson and Logan Mailloux could start the big league campaign, Ivan Demidov’s every move will resonate from Russia to Montreal, the Alouettes aren’t losing anymore and could – with a style of play that couldn’t be more exciting to watch – repeat their Grey Cup feat of last year, and the Montreal CF…

CF Montreal continues to entertain, not for its play on the field, but for the 1,001 stories that come with it.

What am I going to talk about this morning? There’s so much to talk about…

My journalism professor once told me that when you’re tasked with writing articles/texts that you want as many people as possible to read, you have to follow this equation: one news item = one text.

Since I’ve always done things my way – and we’re read by nearly 2 million (unique) users a month – I’ve decided to make you a Truman-style potpourri instead . Happy reading!

1. 24 hours before seeing Wilfried Nancy and the Columbus Crew win the Leagues Cup in front of their fans – it was Nancy’s second trophy in less than a year – CF Montreal was washed out 5-0 at home, in front of a sold-out crowd, by the last-ranked team in the East. The booing… the fans who left before the end of the match… the sarcasm in the stands… Laurent Courtois’ comments… Joel Waterman’s… Joey Saputo’s presence…

It will be interesting to see if anything – see Laurent Courtois here – blows up this week. Losing 5-0 in front of your fans has never happened before (in my memory) for Montreal CF! Just under a month ago, I was told that CF Montréal’s plan was to keep Laurent Courtois not only to finish the season, but also to start the next one. We’ll see if that plan has changed since then.

Gabriel Gervais’ goal of making the playoffs, which seemed attainable in the eyes of the principal interested party as recently as six days ago, now seems unrealistic. Even if, mathematically, CF Montréal is only one point away from a play-in game!

We’re going to have to concede fewer goals (and score more), guys…

Morning statistic: #CFMTL is the team in the East that has allowed the most goals this season (54). Only the Earthquakes have allowed more in the entire league (61). – Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) August 25, 2024

2. Romell Quioto responded to CF Montreal’s post-game publication. He’s ready to come back to Montreal…

Montreal, Romell is ready, it seems… pic.twitter.com/2FyrBVhcO8 – Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) August 25, 2024

3. Let’s end our CF Montrealsegment with this tweet from Nilton Jorge.

Are we better off taking three $2M players rather than one $6M player?

– Joey Saputo, May 2018 Yesterday, the starting eleven had an overall budget of +/- $4.5M, although the squad is injury-free. The owner, a proud man, may well reconsider his… pic.twitter.com/3TPuELp6KL – Nilton Jorge (@NiltonJorge) August 25, 2024

3 players at $2M in 2018 = 3 players at $3 or $4M in 2025. Damn, it would be fun to go to the Stade…

What’s more, the CFM’s last win abroad came on March 10 in Miami. That was almost six months ago!

4. The Alouettes picked up their 10th win of the season last night at Percival-Molson Stadium. Als fans get their money’s worth when they travel to the stadium.

Jason Maas and Danny Maciocia’s men sit atop the CFL, having lost just one of their last 19 games (regular season and playoffs). Long live the Alouettes’ return to dominance!

5. Good spies told me that Geoff Molson was Pierre-Karl Péladeau’s guest last night in the owner’s box (Percival-Molson Stadium). Louis-Philippe Neveu, General Manager of TVA Sports, was also with them.

I’m whispering in my ear that another distinguished guest is in the owner’s box tonight: Geoff Molson. Yes, Geoff Molson and PKP are watching the Alouettes game together right now. #Quebecor #Molson #Canadiens https://t.co/r4iYVURbtD – Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) August 25, 2024

PKP watching a game with Geoff Molson, that’s pretty unusual (and cool), that…

First, it has to be said that Pierre-Karl Péladeau, like him or not, has been an excellent owner since he bought the Alouettes’ concession. Secondly, you have to ask yourself where these connections between the Canadiens and Alouettes owners come from and what they might lead to. Are ties being forged for the upcoming French-language TV rights negotiations? Could Geoff Molson act as an intermediary to bring Bell and Québecor together? Are we preparing to see the French-language rights to the NHL (or the Habs’ regional games) shared by RDS AND TVA Sports?

Contrary to what some may think, the management of TVA Sports and that of the Habs are very close to each other…

Except you won’t see me reigniting speculation surrounding the resurrection of the Nordiques! Sorry, folks…

6. QUB Radio is now broadcast on 99.5 FM Montreal, and I can’t wait to see the first ratings next week…

Québecor has chosen the perfect timing to forge ahead in the Montreal traditional radio market (Paul Arcand’s departure) and there will certainly be a lot of curious people daring to tune in to 99.5 FM over the next few weeks. It remains to be seen whether they will be satisfied with the product delivered to them…

7. For its part, sports station BPM Sports may not be available over the air until 6:00 p.m. tonight(according to Hydro-Québec estimates), which is when regular programming ends. Too bad for Tony Marinaro, who was making his comeback at the helm of his brand-new show Le Forum…

Like many radio stations in Montreal, we are currently experiencing technical problems with our broadcasting due to a power failure. We’ll keep you posted on developments. You can listen to Le Club du matin on our YouTube channel… – BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) August 26, 2024

Note that you’ll be able to hear me weekly on Tony’s show, probably on Tuesday mornings. Hey, that’s tomorrow!

8. I’ll also be appearing on Georges et Gonzo ‘s show on Thursday afternoons, as well as on my boyfriend Franky Hollywood Fortin ‘s show (around 4 p.m. on Fridays) and Alex Trudel’s morning show on CJSO (Fridays).

Oh yes, we’ll also be resurrecting the Stanley25 podcast to coincide with the start of the Habs season. Damn, JT and I are cranked for the second mini-season of this project!

I’ll also be taking part in Le Vestiaire, a segment presented a few times a month on Radio Pirate.

9. Back to BPM Sports…

A bit like with CF Montreal, many people see hints of a possible sale or closure/move every time something happens.

In the last few days, I’ve been told that Quebecor has been in discussions with RNC Média to evaluate the possibility of broadcasting QUB Radio content on 91.9 Montréal, 100.9 Québec and/or 96.5 Outaouais. In the end, RNC Média management still believes in the 100% sports project, at least to give Alexandre Panneton the chance to go with a full year of HIS programming. In short, RNC Média still believes in the sports network.

Of course, as with any business, we’ll reassess everything after this 2024-25 season. But for now, it is what it is. And Quebecor has opted for another Montreal antenna, stronger than 91.9 FM…

10. Finally, BPM Sports…

I think the station’s regular programming has never been stronger. All four shows have what it takes to score. Now it’s up to everyone to deliver the goods. #Pression

I lied to you earlier in this text: I had one news item left about CF Montreal.

Matias Coccaro was indeed left out last Saturday night because he arrived late for training on Thursday. Are you for or against this kind of decision by the coaching staff? There’s been a lot of that this season at CF Montréal…

Is leaving your best forward in the stands for such an important game because of a late arrival justified or not? Is it junior stuff or important for the culture/discipline of a group? Doesn’t it risk losing you the dressing room?

I’ve also been told over the past few days that Coccaro finds it difficult to live in Montreal, speaking neither French nor English. He gabbles a few words in English, but nothing more…

When he was absent (injury), it was even more difficult, but things have been getting better in recent weeks. Let’s hope he has a good week in training.

12. I see I haven’t mentioned the Canadiens in my text yet.

Quick, I’ve got to find something to say about the Habs…

That’s what works in Quebec…

I know, I’ve got it: does Carey Price deserve to be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame and/or have his jersey retired by the Montreal Canadiens organization?

All kidding aside, could we stop asking ourselves that question during the month of August, guys? It comes up every summer…

Media people, be more original, OK?