Jack-Adams: Martin St-Louis and Patrick Roy as The Athletic’s daring predictions

With the start of the NHL season just around the corner, it’s time for predictions for the 2024-25 campaign. Whether in terms of standings results or points projections, there’s a ton to look forward to over the next month.

That said, there are also predictions for individual honours, and in the last few days, experts from The Athletic have lent themselves to the game. That said, instead of simply choosing their favorite candidate, they had to pick one who’s flying under the radar.

Basically, these are daring predictions.And when it came to predicting candidates for the Jack-Adams Trophy (awarded to the best coach), Sean McIndoe and Sean Gentille named two candidates who are well known in Quebec.

While McIndoe nominated Patrick Roy, Gentille opted for… Martin St-Louis.

We’re talking about two guys who aren’t really seen as favorites by the bookies, but both experts are right in that Roy (who has already won a Jack-Adams in the past) and St-Louis have the profile of coaches who could get their hands on the trophy.

After all, it’s often awarded to the coach of a team that exceeds expectations… and both the Islanders and the Habs could do it (in their own way).

In the case of the Islanders, who are seen as a team that will have to fight for a playoff spot, having a season where the club is dominant enough to qualify for the playoffs without any problems would greatly help Roy’s candidacy. In the case of the Habs, it would be being in the playoff race until the very end that would give St-Louis a chance.

What helps both guys, too, is that they’re well-known and popular names. We’re talking about two guys who made their mark during their playing careers, after all.

And in St-Louis’ case, coaching the Habs (not exactly a small-market team) means he’ll be in the spotlight… and easier to consider if the Habs exceed expectations.

The Habs coach isn’t among the favorites, of course, but if his young club progresses from a top-5 pick to a playoff contender within a year, we can at least expect to see him get some consideration.

