Marc-Édouard Vlasic: his big house in Quebec City is for sale

Attention real estate fans.

Marc-Édouard Vlasic, who still has a few years left to play for the Sharks (he still has two years left on his $7 million-a-year contract, at least), has decided to sell his house in Quebec City.

Frédérique Guay’s boyfriend really does have a big shack, which is for sale by Christine Légaré.

There are 4500 square feet of living space in the house, and as you can see from the photos, there’s a reason why the sale price is $2.45 million: it’s absolutely magnificent.

Whether it’s the main rooms or even the basement, which was really built around a sports theme, it’s a beautiful house. The skating rink in the basement is proof positive of that.

What makes it all worthwhile is also the fact that the exterior is well worth the effort. The outdoor kitchen is just right, and the presence of an in-ground pool makes it all quite charming.

The grounds aren’t the biggest, but there’s plenty of room for entertaining. And there’s no shortage of room for cars and for those who want to stay overnight, with all the bedrooms in the house.

If any of our readers are interested in buying the house in Cap-Rouge, the link to buy the house is available by clicking here, just go to Christine Légaré’s website.

It remains to be seen where the next house the defender buys will be located – if he buys another one in that area, of course.