Huge scandal in Cincinnati: Félix Auger-Aliassime is robbed on match point

Huge scandal in Cincinnati: Félix Auger-Aliassime is robbed on match pointAuteur: ewilson
This is the best month of the tennis season for Québécois and Canadian fans, as the National Bank Open in Montreal and Toronto just wrapped up last week.
The tennis season is now underway, with the next tournaments to follow, including the US Open, which kicks off in two weeks’ time.
Everything might seem normal for this tournament, but last night a huge scandal broke out at the end of the match between Québécois Félix Auger-Aliassime and Briton Jack Draper.
On his second match point, Draper pulled off a truly bizarre move: he hit the ball in the air on Auger-Aliassime’s return, and the ball landed on the net before falling to the Québécois.
So far, nothing unusual, apart from bad luck for Felix, except that on the restart, the ball is clearly seen to hit the ground after hitting Jack Draper’s racket.
The problem was that the referee ruled that the point was legal, and the match was therefore over in Draper’s favor.
Here’s the full scene.
THE MOST CONTROVERSIAL MATCH POINT EVER!!!
WHAT JUST HAPPENED…? #CincyTennis pic.twitter.com/cxU4H2A4Af
– Tennis TV (@TennisTV) August 17, 2024
Félix remains extremely calm and diplomatic throughout the discussion, even if it doesn’t turn out in his favor, which is truly a fine demonstration of Auger-Aliassime’s respect and maturity.
Draper, for his part, is also very calm and explains that he would have no problem replaying the point if his shot wasn’t legal.
Well, no, the match will end there after consultation with other officials, and thus, Félix Auger-Aliassime is eliminated from the Cincinnati tournament.
Even the 11ᵉ world player, Stefanos Tsitsipas, eliminated by this same Jack Draper in the final 16ᵉ, posted the video on his Twitter account (X) clearly pointing out that it was an outrage.
Oh my! 🫣 pic.twitter.com/FazKHlOKY9
– Stefanos Tsitsipas (@steftsitsipas) August 17, 2024
In short, it’s a very bizarre situation, which penalizes, and I’d even say robs, Auger-Aliassime, who was having a good tournament.
In fact, he had beaten the 8ᵉ world player, Casper Ruud, earlier in the day.
It’s really quite ordinary that no video replay was consulted, especially considering it’s frequently used to show fans on the big screens whether the ball was IN or OUT.
