Huge scandal in Cincinnati: Félix Auger-Aliassime is robbed on match point

While hockey and the National Hockey League are at their lowest ebb in August, tennis is in full swing.

This is the best month of the tennis season for Québécois and Canadian fans, as the National Bank Open in Montreal and Toronto just wrapped up last week.

The tennis season is now underway, with the next tournaments to follow, including the US Open, which kicks off in two weeks’ time.

In the meantime, the Cincinnati Open is underway, with the quarter-finals starting today.

Everything might seem normal for this tournament, but last night a huge scandal broke out at the end of the match between Québécois Félix Auger-Aliassime and Briton Jack Draper.

Tied at one set apiece, Draper was serving for the match at 5-4 (40-30) in the third set, when a rather zany scene took place.

On his second match point, Draper pulled off a truly bizarre move: he hit the ball in the air on Auger-Aliassime’s return, and the ball landed on the net before falling to the Québécois.

So far, nothing unusual, apart from bad luck for Felix, except that on the restart, the ball is clearly seen to hit the ground after hitting Jack Draper’s racket.

The point should therefore go to Auger-Aliassime.

The problem was that the referee ruled that the point was legal, and the match was therefore over in Draper’s favor.

Here’s the full scene.

THE MOST CONTROVERSIAL MATCH POINT EVER!!! WHAT JUST HAPPENED…? #CincyTennis pic.twitter.com/cxU4H2A4Af – Tennis TV (@TennisTV) August 17, 2024

Draper and Auger-Aliassime can be seen talking with the referee, each explaining their version of events.

Félix remains extremely calm and diplomatic throughout the discussion, even if it doesn’t turn out in his favor, which is truly a fine demonstration of Auger-Aliassime’s respect and maturity.

He explains that the replay will be all over social networks (which it is) and that it will be ridiculous.

Draper, for his part, is also very calm and explains that he would have no problem replaying the point if his shot wasn’t legal.

On the other hand, he does seem a little stuck, as if he knew full well that the ball had bounced to his side of the court after hitting his racket.In short, everything could be settled if a replay were viewed.

Well, no, the match will end there after consultation with other officials, and thus, Félix Auger-Aliassime is eliminated from the Cincinnati tournament.

The images went around the world, and the video replay is all over social networks.

Even the 11ᵉ world player, Stefanos Tsitsipas, eliminated by this same Jack Draper in the final 16ᵉ, posted the video on his Twitter account (X) clearly pointing out that it was an outrage.

In short, it’s a very bizarre situation, which penalizes, and I’d even say robs, Auger-Aliassime, who was having a good tournament.

In fact, he had beaten the 8ᵉ world player, Casper Ruud, earlier in the day.

So, in addition to playing two matches in the same day due to rain on previous days, Auger-Aliassime was robbed in his Round of 16 match.

It’s really quite ordinary that no video replay was consulted, especially considering it’s frequently used to show fans on the big screens whether the ball was IN or OUT.

Overtime

– To be continued.

– Leylah Fernandez will face Jessica Pegula, the world’s sixth-ranked racket and champion of the last two National Bank Opens, at around 2:30pm in Cincinnati.

Make way for the quarter-finals https://t.co/Nd0AYRjPY9 – TVA Sports (@TVASports) August 16, 2024

– Indeed.

Thierry Henry – Patrice Bernier (@pbernier10) August 17, 2024

– It’ll be interesting to follow on the Los Angeles side.