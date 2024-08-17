Skip to content
BPM Sports: Réjean Tremblay’s (written) column will end in a few days

Credit: Réjean Tremblay will not be returning to BPM Sports this fall.

A few weeks ago, colleague Maxime Truman reported that Réjean Tremblay would no longer be a columnist on BPM Sports. The Godfather, who could be heard on the morning show, will no longer be on the air for radio columns.

That said, colleague Truman also noted in his paper that it was not yet known what was in store for the written columns published by the journalist on the BPM Sports website. We know that he arrived in this role with great fanfare a year ago, but for the 2024-25 season, there was still some doubt.

And now, at last, we have some news.

In an interview with Gabriel Béland of La Presse, the Godfather talked a little about what’s in store for him in the coming year… and learned that his column on the BPM Sports website won’t be back in the fall.

He will therefore no longer be a columnist for the station, either on the radio or in print. He will cover Christian Mbilli’s boxing match for the station tonight, but will publish his last written column for the site in a few days’ time.

That said, in the interview, the Godfather explains that he has no intention of hanging up his pen just yet. He says he’s in talks with another media outlet for a column, although he won’t share the name of the outlet just yet.

Between the branches, we hear it might be an old Montreal daily that isn’t La Presse or Le Journal. Nothing is official, however.

What is clear, however, is that the flame still burns within him to continue writing. Whether it’s with a new column or by advancing his many personal projects (books, productions, documentaries, etc.), it’s not tomorrow morning that this experienced journalist intends to retire.

Even at the dawn of his 80s, one of the leading figures in the field is here to stay. It remains to be seen what form this will take over the coming months.

