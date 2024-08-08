The Leafs had the best off-season in Atlantic Canada, says Bruce Boudreau

Of all the GMs in the Atlantic Division, let’s just say Kent Hughes hasn’t been the most active this summer.

But unlike clubs like the Panthers, Bruins and Lightning, Montreal won’t be trying to win the Stanley Cup. It’s only natural, then, that the team hasn’t been as active as those who are aiming for the big prize.

Despite all the acquisitions made by these teams, it was the Leafs who had the best off-season, according to Bruce Boudreau. And no, he’s not biased because he was born in Toronto.

The Hockey News also reported the news earlier today.

The former league head coach even thinks the Leafs can win at least one round, but he wouldn’t be surprised to see them go further than the second round.

You can say anything about Toronto, but it’s true that they’ve improved their weakest point: their defense. They signed Chris Tanev and Oliver Ekman-Larsson, two backs who may be old, but who are still worth their weight in gold.

The situation in front of the net is still questionable, but with a good offense and a better-than-ever defense, maybe – just maybe – the Leafs can advance beyond the first round of the playoffs.

Panthers: Dmitry Kulikov and Nate Schmidt

Bruins: Nikita Zadorov and Elias Lindholm

Lightning: J.J. Moser, Conor Geekie, Cam Atkinson, Jesse Ylonen and Jake Guentzel.

Senators: Linus Ullmark, Nick Jensen, David Perron

Red Wings: Tyler Motte, Vladimir Tarasenko and Cam Talbot

Sabres: Ryan Mcleod, James Reimer and Jason Zucker

Canadiens : Alex Barré-Boulet

Overtime

In addition to the signed defensemen, Brad Treliving also made a change behind the bench: he fired Sheldon Keefe and brought in an experienced guy in Craig Berube.Yes, Toronto had a good off-season, but the other teams also made significant acquisitions, not to mention contract extensions.Did Toronto really have the best off-season ever?

