National Bank Open: Daniil Medvedev threatened to “poop” on the court

Credit: Getty Images
If you follow tennis at all, you probably know that Daniil Medvedev is a special character.

He’s one of the best players in the world (5th in the ATP rankings), but he’s also someone who doesn’t mince his words.

Some people see him as too “cocky”… But when he decides to play, he’s capable of wreaking havoc on a court.

This year, he’s taking part in the National Bank Open, and he’s (still) the talk of the town for some… crazy reasons.

In fact, I should say he was “playing” in this year’s tournament in Montreal, because he lost his first-round match today.

His defeat is getting a lot of attention, not least because he was eliminated by the world’s 42nd-ranked racket, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina… But also because he threatened to “poop” on the court during the match.

The official wouldn’t allow him to go to the toilet, and that’s when Medvedev made a fool of himself:

That’s pretty unique thanks, we agree.

But then again, at the risk of repeating myself, it’s Daniil Medvedev all the way.

The 28-year-old seems to have trouble managing his emotions, because this is far from being his first outburst on a tennis court.

There are other obvious examples:

Sure, it makes for a show, but at some point you have to play by the rules too.

I say that for him, actually… Because he doesn’t look like the smartest guy on earth when he decides to do things like that.

