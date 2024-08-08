Skip to content
Major Hockey League: Martin Lemay reveals new “exclusive” information

What’s going on with the Major Hockey League project?

A new 3-on-3 league is coming to North America this fall, and now Martin Lemay has more details.

Speaking on BPM Sports, he revealed some “exclusive” new information about the project.

What you need to know is that the league will have 14 teams in its first year of operation.

The aim is to reach 16 clubs in the future.

What we also know is that there will be matches presented at the Verdun Auditorium… But that there will be no matches presented at the Centre Vidéotron in Quebec City.

Martin Lemay is talking about two games per evening, each lasting 24 minutes.

Tickets will cost around $25 each, and Martin Lemay also confirmed that there will be a $30 million payroll for each of the circuit’s teams.

Interesting stuff!

The project is interesting because it’s going to look really different.

There’s going to be a lot of quality on the ice because the clubs will have the money to sign some great names, and here, we can especially think of players who have already played professionally.

Elliotte Friedman said a few months ago that Phil Kessel would be the perfect guy to become the face of the new league. But even if Kessel isn’t there, teams will have $30 million to spend, and that should help attract talented guys.

I can’t wait to see how it all works out, and I can’t wait to see which clubs make their league debuts in the fall.

It looks promising, at least, and it’s going to be a new activity for those who want to see good hockey at a reasonable price.

Overtime

– Oscar Klefbom forced to retire at age 31.

– The Americans beat the Serbs to book their place in the final. They’ll now face France.

– He’ll be one to watch.

