Jayden Struble and Josh Anderson spent their summer in Montreal

As you know, in recent years, more and more players have been spending their summers in Montreal. Nick Suzuki, the club’s captain, is a good example of this, having been in town in 2022 and 2023 during the summer.

What this does is encourage other players to stay. This way, the guys can train together and benefit from the advice of the organization’s specialists during the off-season.

And between you and me… Montreal in summer isn’t the same city as it is in January, let’s say.

All this to say that this year, there are still players who spend a good part of their summer (or their entire summer) in Montreal. And on that subject, Samuel Montembeault spoke with Richard Labbé about the guys who are in town this summer.

Basically, the host talked to Montembeault about his summer preparation, and that’s when the goalie told him that for the past few weeks, he’s been training in Brossard every Thursday.

And he’s obviously joining the guys who are already at the training complex.

The Québécois said that several youngsters are there, and that seven to eight skaters are present at the Thursday training sessions. And among the players with NHL experience, Montembeault targeted Jayden Struble and Josh Anderson as two guys who spent the summer in town.

It’s interesting to hear this from two men who will have to work hard for every minute they play with the Habs (or even the Rocket, for Struble) in 2024-2025. Nothing will be given to them.

Note that Montembeault did not name Suzuki, who has been seen all over the world this summer. We don’t know how much time he’s spent in Montreal in recent months.

Overtime

But with August just around the corner, I expect a lot of guys to be landing in Montreal/Brossard in the next few weeks.

