Flyers may consider playing Matvei Michkov at center this season

The big topic of conversation in Philadelphia right now is Matvei Michkov (and rightly so). I won’t go into everything that’s happened with him lately, but basically, he’s signed his entry-level contract and people are happy.

But Canadiens fans are also talking about the young Russian. After all, management ignored him at the 2023 draft and comparisons with Ivan Demidov are not uncommon, let’s say.

Like Demidov, Mishkov is primarily a winger. He’s played center a few times in his career, but his natural position is definitely wing. Now, will he play center in his first season in Philadelphia? Yesterday, The Hockey News wrote that the Flyers shouldn’t try him at center in 2024-2025. However, PHIhockeynow ‘s Jonathan Bailey doesn’t rule out the possibility.

@NHLFlyersOffseason Mailbag Part 1: Trade Candidates, Michkov Playing Center? https://t.co/QFyvqV7UWk – Sam Carchidi (@BroadStBull) August 8, 2024

Anyway, it’s not like the Flyers’ center line is the thinnest.

True, it’s not the best, but all four centers have masses of NHL experience.

Putting the Russian at center from Day 1 of the season wouldn’t be a good idea. After all, it’s not an easy position and Mishkov isn’t necessarily known for his 200-foot game. And sometimes, he can be loose in his territory.

But Bailey believes that with a long-term injury to one of the team’s center players, management “might consider” such a position change. The columnist’s question is exactly the same as mine: how would he react defensively?

