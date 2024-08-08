Bruins may have no choice but to move to sign Jeremy Swayman

Jeremy Swayman has established himself as one of the best goaltenders in the National League in recent years.The Bruins decided to give him all the room in the world by trading Linus Ullmark to Ottawa earlier this summer, which means Swayman has officially secured the #1 goaltending job in Boston.

The only problem? Swayman is still out of contract for next season… And the Bruins may have no choice but to move to sign him.

Dan Rosen (NHL.com) wrote in a recent piece that Swayman could certainly “fetch” $9M per season for his next contract.

Here’s the rub: the Bruins have $8,573,334 in current cap space… And that leaves only Swayman to contract for next season.

If the goalie decides to sign for less than $8.5 million per season, there’ll be no problem.

However, if he’s greedy and insists on being paid what he’s worth… Don Sweeney (GM) will have to find a way to be creative.

From today, on Jacob Trouba, Jeremy Swayman, the Capitals, Stars, Predators and more:https://t.co/5GcTMc9h5x – Dan Rosen (@drosennhl) July 24, 2024

Swayman has all the arguments in the world to convince the Bruins to trust him.

He’s 25 years old, and his numbers last season deserve to be shared. Especially in the playoffs:

25-10-8 record, 2.53 average and .916 efficiency rate in the regular season

6-5-1 record, 2.15 average and .933 efficiency rate in the playoffs

Overtime

The question now is whether Don Sweeney is prepared to offer him a large annual fee.Swayman still has many years ahead of him, and the idea of securing him makes sense, especially with David Pastrnak tied to the team until the end of the 2030-2031 season.It would make a great base for the future, in any case.

– He finished 3rd in the race.