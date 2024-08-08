Bruins may have no choice but to move to sign Jeremy Swayman

Bruins may have no choice but to move to sign Jeremy SwaymanAuteur: jdavis
The only problem? Swayman is still out of contract for next season… And the Bruins may have no choice but to move to sign him.
Dan Rosen (NHL.com) wrote in a recent piece that Swayman could certainly “fetch” $9M per season for his next contract.
Here’s the rub: the Bruins have $8,573,334 in current cap space… And that leaves only Swayman to contract for next season.
If the goalie decides to sign for less than $8.5 million per season, there’ll be no problem.
However, if he’s greedy and insists on being paid what he’s worth… Don Sweeney (GM) will have to find a way to be creative.
From today, on Jacob Trouba, Jeremy Swayman, the Capitals, Stars, Predators and more:https://t.co/5GcTMc9h5x
– Dan Rosen (@drosennhl) July 24, 2024
He’s 25 years old, and his numbers last season deserve to be shared. Especially in the playoffs:
- 25-10-8 record, 2.53 average and .916 efficiency rate in the regular season
- 6-5-1 record, 2.15 average and .933 efficiency rate in the playoffs
