GP3R: a magnificent car in the colors of the Trois-Rivières Lions on the track

Over the next few days, there’ll be plenty of action in the Trois-Rivières area. Like every year, the GP3R (Grand Prix de Trois-Rivières) is held in town, and is a popular event in the region.

We’re talking about an automotive event with a good reputation in the area, after all.

So there’ll be a ton of racing on the circuit this weekend, including the NASCAR Canada Series race. And among the participants will be Québécois Raphaël Lessard.

Naturally, Lessard will be one of the crowd favourites… and he’ll have a magnificent car for the event.

The Trois-Rivières Lions, the Habs’ ECHL affiliate, decided to sponsor Lessard for the occasion… and the result is a magnificent car in the hockey team’s colors.

That’s right! The Trois-Rivières Lions will have their own car at the Grand Prix de Trois-Rivières! Raphaël Lessard, the 23-year-old driver, will represent the club. In 2020, he became the first Québécois to win a race in a NASCAR national series! pic.twitter.com/IKbbT68bkJ – Trois-Rivières Lions (@Lions3r) August 7, 2024

We know that the new ownership group in Trois-Rivières, Spire Hockey, is in seduction mode. Jeff Dickerson, the club’s owner, said after his arrival that he wanted to raise the team’s profile in the region, and by focusing on GP3R, he’s found a good way to do it.

Very cool: the Montreal Canadiens’ ECHL affiliate, the Trois-Rivières Lions, is sponsoring Raphael Lessard for GP3R weekend. Biggest race of the @NASCARCanada_ schedule. pic.twitter.com/2XhZD5GRRe – Steven Ellis (@SEllisHockey) August 7, 2024

And really, the result is a thing of beauty.

Dickerson has a reputation in the world of NASCAR. It was the Spire Hockey division that bought the Lions, but there’s also the Spire Motorsports division, which we see notably in the NASCAR Cup.

It was therefore a good opportunity for Dickerson to capitalize on a world he knows, to showcase his new product in the Trois-Rivières region.

We’ll have to wait and see if the magnificent car in the Lions’ colors performs well on the track this weekend, but in terms of aesthetics, let’s just say it’s a real home run.

And for an owner who wants to demonstrate that he’s serious about restoring the Lions’ reputation, it’s an encouraging sign to see him so involved in an important event in Trois-Rivières.

