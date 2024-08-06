OHL: One player traded for 10 draft picks

In the NHL, there are teams that aren’t afraid to give away a ton of draft picks in trades. One example is the Lightning, who gave away five draft picks in return for Tanner Jeannot in February 2023.

It was a pretty hefty price, but the club wanted to try something to improve immediately.

That said, Jeannot is a rather extreme case. It’s rare to see a team give away more options in the same transaction, after all…

But in junior hockey, it’s a different story. Sometimes, a team that sees its window of opportunity (which is short) will pay outrageous prices to get a good player.

And that’s what happened today in the OHL, when young Carson Rehkopf was traded to the Brampton Steelheads. What’s impressive is that, in return, the Kitchener Rangers got their hands on… 10 draft picks.

Three 2nds, three 3rds, three 4ths, and a seventh for 52-goal scorer and #NHL 2nd rounder (Seattle) Carson Rehkopf. #OHLRangers GM Mike McKenzie likes his off-season deals, but he’s usually buying, not selling. Also, Brampton is going to be a wagon this year. #OHL https://t.co/dbwDeTradj – Mike Farwell (@farwell_ohl) August 6, 2024

Three second-round picks, three third-round picks, three fourth-round picks and one seventh-round pick.

It’s a price tag that’s obviously quite monstrous. The picks are spread over the next four years, so the Rangers are going to benefit for a long time.

Let’s hope for the Steelheads’ sake that Rehkopf doesn’t make the club in Seattle, as he’s a Kraken prospect. Seems unlikely, but you never know…

That said, Rehkopf is an extremely talented player. Last year, the man who spent time on Filip Mesar’s line (both played in Kitchener) amassed 52 goals and 95 points in 60 games, good for first place on his team’s scoring chart.

It should be remembered that the next Memorial Cup will not be held in Brampton, so the Steelheads will have to win the OHL championship if they wish to do so.

With Rehkopf in their line-up, they’re definitely improving their squad. And with young Porter Martone one of the hottest prospects in the upcoming draft, Rehkopf could be a great line-mate for whoever is drafted in the top-3 of the next auction.

