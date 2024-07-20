Day with the Stanley Cup: Matthew Tkachuk visited a children’s hospital

Since winning the Stanley Cup on June 24, Florida Panthers players have all been entitled to a day with the prestigious trophy in turn.Each player can do whatever they want with the trophy and take it wherever they want during the day.Unfortunately, yesterday, Kyle Okposo was unable to enjoy his day with the Stanley Cup, as it was taken in St. Louis due to the Microsoft blackout that forced several flights to be cancelled.

You’re probably wondering what the Stanley Cup was doing in St. Louis, well, it was there for the day with Matthew Tkachuk’s Cup.

Indeed, the Florida Panthers’ star forward chose to bring the Stanley Cup to his hometown, where he has all his roots.

“All my roots are brought up from St. Louis.” Matthew Tkachuk could have used his day with the Stanley Cup to go anywhere. He chose to share the greatest trophy in sports with his hometown of St. Louis. The Panthers star was bringing smiles to @STLChildrens this morning. pic.twitter.com/Mm5nQ2sZ3o – Corey Miller (@corey_miller5) July 18, 2024

The best part of Matthew Tkachuk’s day is that he decided to take the Cup to a children’s hospital in St. Louis.

Matthew Tkachuk is giving these kids a thrill with the Stanley Cup trophy. Watch this exchange with Joe. pic.twitter.com/wCuQjyaDXd – Frank Cusumano (@Frank_Cusumano) July 18, 2024

It’s a wonderful gesture on the part of Tkachuk, who clearly could have done 1001 things with the Cup, but decided to go and amaze little children in his region of Missouri.

The Panthers’ number 19 also stopped by his old high school in St. Louis to present the Stanley Cup.

Here are some more images of Tkachuk’s wonderful day with the Stanley Cup.

“I’ve dreamt of this day my entire life.” Matthew Tkachuk had a special day sharing his #StanleyCup victory with his hometown in St. Louis! : @TKACHUKycheese_, Villaduchesne (IG), grassis_stl (IG) pic.twitter.com/fIl0ndnArh – NHLPA (@NHLPA) July 19, 2024

Matthew Tkachuk made the absolute MOST of his day with the Stanley Cup (h/t taryntkachuk/IG) pic.twitter.com/MBJuuppvai – Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) July 19, 2024

In short, Tkachuk really did the most he could in a single day with the Stanley Cup, and he clearly made several people very happy that day, not forgetting, of course, the horse that drank out of the Stanley Cup.

Now, let’s just hope the Stanley Cup can leave St. Louis and make its way to Kyle Okposo so he can enjoy the prestigious trophy too.

Overtime

– A very big game today for Montreal CF in the playoff race.

Derby day Derby day TOUS AU STADE#CFMTL pic.twitter.com/PQgGUEwg8X – CF Montréal (@cfmontreal) July 20, 2024

– Can you believe it?

#Habs Headlines: Samuel Montembeault’s ability to be a number onehttps://t.co/Wn4vSR7IyR – Eyes On The Prize (@HabsEOTP) July 20, 2024

– A true legend.

Happy 46th birthday to future HHOFer (class of 2024) Pavel “The Magic Man” Datsyuk who was born ON THIS DAY in hockey history (July 20, 1978): 2-time Stanley Cup Champion

3-time Selke Trophy Winner

4-time Lady Byng Trophy Winner

4-time NHL Allstar@DetroitRedWings pic.twitter.com/ak9LlnvQ3Q – Vintage Hockey Showcase (@hockey_vintage) July 20, 2024

– It’s also another legend’s birthday.

Happy 51st birthday to HHOFer Peter “Foppa” Forsberg who was born ON THIS DAY in hockey history (July 20, 1973): 2-time Stanley Cup Champion

1995 Calder Trophy Winner

2003 Art Ross Trophy + Hart Trophy Winner

2-time Olympic Gold Medalist

5-time NHL Allstar#VintageHockey #NHL pic.twitter.com/fkIZCd2Dn2 – Vintage Hockey Showcase (@hockey_vintage) July 20, 2024

– Note that he already served Matt Rempe a beating last season.