Day with the Stanley Cup: Matthew Tkachuk visited a children’s hospital

 Auteur: sjones
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot
Since winning the Stanley Cup on June 24, Florida Panthers players have all been entitled to a day with the prestigious trophy in turn.

Each player can do whatever they want with the trophy and take it wherever they want during the day.

Unfortunately, yesterday, Kyle Okposo was unable to enjoy his day with the Stanley Cup, as it was taken in St. Louis due to the Microsoft blackout that forced several flights to be cancelled.

You’re probably wondering what the Stanley Cup was doing in St. Louis, well, it was there for the day with Matthew Tkachuk’s Cup.

Indeed, the Florida Panthers’ star forward chose to bring the Stanley Cup to his hometown, where he has all his roots.

The best part of Matthew Tkachuk’s day is that he decided to take the Cup to a children’s hospital in St. Louis.

It’s a wonderful gesture on the part of Tkachuk, who clearly could have done 1001 things with the Cup, but decided to go and amaze little children in his region of Missouri.

The Panthers’ number 19 also stopped by his old high school in St. Louis to present the Stanley Cup.

Here are some more images of Tkachuk’s wonderful day with the Stanley Cup.

In short, Tkachuk really did the most he could in a single day with the Stanley Cup, and he clearly made several people very happy that day, not forgetting, of course, the horse that drank out of the Stanley Cup.

Now, let’s just hope the Stanley Cup can leave St. Louis and make its way to Kyle Okposo so he can enjoy the prestigious trophy too.

