Dek Hockey: a referee savagely attacked with a stick by a player

Over the past few years, there has been an increasing number of complaints about unacceptable behaviour towards referees. Intimidation and verbal abuse, for example, have no place.

It’s still a game, after all, and referees (who are often volunteers) don’t deserve such treatment.

That said, in some cases, the gestures are even more extreme… and yesterday, in a Dek Hockey league in the Quebec City area, it reached an inexcusable threshold.

During a match, a referee ejected a player from the game… and to get his revenge, the player attacked the referee in an extremely aggressive manner, swinging his stick at him quite violently.

As a result, the referee suffered a fractured skull, a broken jaw, a concussion and lost several teeth. TVA has obtained images of the result of these assaults , and I prefer to advise you that they are extremely difficult to watch.Note that the referee in question does not wish to be identified at this time, which explains why he is partially blurred on the images.In a comment under the above publication, the North American Ball Hockey Players Association(NBHPA) indicates that the police are involved in the case. This suggests that there is a possibility of criminal charges being laid against the player, who is also a referee according to TVA.The player in question was immediately banned for life from the NBHPA, even though the act did not take place in an association-affiliated center. We want to send a clear message that such a gesture is not acceptable.

We wish the best for the victim in this story, who will unfortunately have a long time to recover. And once again, it’s a gesture that reminds us that violence against referees, whatever its nature, is completely inexcusable.

