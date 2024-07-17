Dek Hockey: a referee savagely attacked with a stick by a player

It’s still a game, after all, and referees (who are often volunteers) don’t deserve such treatment.
That said, in some cases, the gestures are even more extreme… and yesterday, in a Dek Hockey league in the Quebec City area, it reached an inexcusable threshold.
During a match, a referee ejected a player from the game… and to get his revenge, the player attacked the referee in an extremely aggressive manner, swinging his stick at him quite violently.
We wish the best for the victim in this story, who will unfortunately have a long time to recover. And once again, it’s a gesture that reminds us that violence against referees, whatever its nature, is completely inexcusable.
