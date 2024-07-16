Failed national anthem: the singer was drunk

We’re taking a short break from hockey to tell you about a situation that got people talking south of the border yesterday in baseball.

It was the presentation of the traditional MLB home run contest, and let’s just say that what caught everyone’s attention happened before a ball was even thrown into the stands.

The organizers of the event called on Ingrid Andress, a 32-year-old American singer, to sing the American national anthem, and it’s important to note that she’s not just anyone. Andress, who is popular mainly in Australia and the USA, is a four-time Grammy nominee. She hasn’t won one yet, though.

In short, she performed, and her performance went down in history for all the wrong reasons. It was a disaster from start to finish. We’ll let you be the judge.

Uhhh… that anthem was interesting. Sung by Ingrid Andress pic.twitter.com/zsjQi84zEy – Ben Brown (@BenBrownPL) July 16, 2024

While some malicious tongues might say that American ears have suffered greatly in recent days, it was clear that something was amiss.How could such a well-known singer deliver such a performance?The answer came today, at least according to the singer herself.In a post on her Instagram account, the singer explained that she was drunk at the time of her performance of the anthem, that she apologized and that she was going into a specialized center for help.

If this is indeed the case, it’s very noble of her to acknowledge her mistake and go for help.

However, her last sentence left some wondering. She ironically mentioned that rehabilitation sounded like fun. Not the best way to end.

