Copa América Final: Fans tried to infiltrate the stadium through the ventilation system

Last night, Colombia and Argentina faced off in the final of the Copa América tournament.

For those less familiar with the event, the Copa América is the South American Cup. It’s like the Euro in Europe, in other words.

But before talking about the final, we need to look at what happened… before the match. Because if you haven’t seen the footage, it’ll knock your socks off.

Ultimately, we have to start by saying that the match started an hour and 22 minutes late.And the reason for this is simple: there was chaos (literally) in front of the stadium before the match kicked off.

Fans tried to infiltrate Hard Rock Stadium through the ventilation system…

Fights broke out between security guards and fans as the latter rushed to their seats…

Mothers lost their children in the circus when the doors opened…

A dog was lost…

Seriously… We all know we’ll be watching a documentary about these events on @netflix, @PrimeVideo or @AppleTV in a few months, right? https://t.co/ALymt52rm5 – Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) July 15, 2024

| – In Miami, riots broke out at the Hard Rock Stadium as Colombian fans caused disturbances before the start of the Copa América final match between Colombia and Argentina. pic.twitter.com/JQpwdSWABy – The Informant (@theinformant_x) July 14, 2024

Fights with security, mothers looking for their children, a lost dog…. What a disaster. No one at watched the Netflix documentary about the 2021 final at Wembley? Unbelievable. pic.twitter.com/24l09dO2OL – Olivier Brett (@Olivier_Brett) July 15, 2024

For real, it looks like something out of a movie.A horror movie, like :

Organizers looked bad throughout the tournament because of the security that was “offered” on the facilities for the presentation of the matches.

There’s a lot of criticism about that, by the way… But yesterday was really the straw that broke the camel’s back.

It’s reminiscent of the documentary on the Euro 2021 final between Italy and England at Wembley that can be found on Netflix.

After months of confinement due to the pandemic, England fans did whatever it took to attend the match… Even if it meant fighting their way into the stadium.

@shakira performs at halftime of the Copa América 2024 Final in Miami pic.twitter.com/9BfawNas0X – FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 15, 2024

There was violence outside the stadium before and after the match, and security had all the difficulty in the world to establish calm (and peace) among the supporters.It was truly surreal.The match itself was a good spectacle.Both clubs returned to the dressing room after a hotly contested first half, but the score was still tied (0-0) after 45 minutes of play.At half-time, Colombian singer Shakira set the stadium alight with a magnificent performance:One of the great stories of the match was that of Lionel Messi.The Argentina captain hurt his ankle during the match, and had to be withdrawn from the game due to the unbearable pain.

He was crying his eyes out after leaving the pitch… And you can see the passion he has for the sport.

The guy has won everything. Absolutely everything. But to miss 30 minutes of a final with his boys is the end of the world. What an image. What a leader. What a player. 🫡

pic.twitter.com/Cre9K31j45 – Arcadio Marcuzzi (@_marcuzzi) July 15, 2024

He was disappointed not to be able to fight with his buddies for the big trophy:

In soccer, there will always be criticism that players fall all over the place on purpose and “hurt” to draw a foul.

But when you see the images of Messi’s ankle… You can see how much it must have hurt:

If Lionel Messi had been able to continue, he would never have walked off the pitch.

One, because he’s his country’s best player… And two, because he would have endured the pain to help Argentina win the game.

Extra time was needed in the match to determine a winner between the two countries, and it was Lautaro Martínez who played the hero for Argentina, scoring a goal in the 112th minute.

Messi’s reaction to Lautaro Martínez’s winning goal 🥹🥹🥹 pic.twitter.com/NMkMlpNhiP – Barça Worldwide (@BarcaWorldwide) July 15, 2024

Even though his ankle was hurting, Messi still celebrated with his team-mates:Argentina thus won the match to win a 3rd title in a row.

The country won the Copa América in 2021… It won the last World Cup… And now it has won the most recent edition of the Copa América.

The Argentinians are ranked first in the world, and not for nothing!

In all this, you have to wonder whether we’ve seen Lionel Messi’s last match for his country.

He’s 37… and the next World Cup won’t be until 2026.

That said, if this was his last match with Argentina, Messi proved he’s a winner.

A few years ago, he had a reputation for not being one, but it’s impossible to argue with that now.

Lionel Messi, most decorated player with 45 titles including one more Copa América from tonight! pic.twitter.com/SXwpgGBesh – Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 15, 2024

Extension

Remember that Canada, who were invited to the tournament, lost their match for third place on Saturday night.The Canadians put up a good fight against the Uruguayans, but ultimately lost in a shootout in a match that could have gone either way.

All in all, it was a fine achievement for Canada, who were making only their first appearance at the Copa América tournament.