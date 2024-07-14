Roman Josi once refused entry to a Taylor Swift party

Whether we like it or not, and whether we love her or not, we have to admit that singer Taylor Swift is probably the best-known and most popular Canadian artist in the world.She single-handedly fills entire soccer stadiums and has millions (maybe even a billion) of fans around the world.

My colleague Félix Forget would be the first to sing several of her songs by heart.

So, why am I talking about Taylor Swift this morning on a hockey news site?Well, because a funny story involving her indirectly has recently surfaced, and it concerns the famous Nashville Predators captain and defenseman, Roman Josi.

The Swiss defenseman reportedly told how he was once refused entry to one of singer Taylor Swift’s famous exclusive parties, despite living next door to her in Nashville.

Despite living next door to Taylor Swift, Roman Josi was once denied entry to one of her exclusive parties. However, the tides turned when he finally scored a ticket to one of her electrifying shows.#romanjosi#smashville#taylorswift#nhl#hockey#mus… https://t. co/0stEYMmvxD pic.twitter.com/9NcRt6Axo4 – Hockey Patrol (@HockeyPatrol) July 11, 2024

The Preds captain and his wife, Ellie Ottoway, tried to sneak into Taylor Swift’s party, but were kicked out by security.

Fortunately, after being made aware of the situation , Taylor Swift surprised her neighbors with a pair of VIP tickets to her next concert, as well as booking them a meet-and-greet backstage after the show.

It’s a generous gesture, but let’s just say that money is clearly not an issue for the pop star, who paid $3 million for a box for the Super Bowl finale.

In short, it’s safe to assume that Taylor Swift and Roman Josi now greet each other when they take out the trash in the morning.

Roman Josi and Roger Federer linked up at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour stop in Zurich. : rogerfederer/IG pic.twitter.com/OrMEfdylKT – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) July 10, 2024

The Eras Tour (Roman’s version) pic.twitter.com/C5PwkhSMWV – Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) July 10, 2024

Overtime

Incidentally, Josi also returned to another Taylor Swift show, this time with another Swiss sports legend, when he was accompanied by his good friend Roger Federer.In short, Josi is definitely a swiftie.

– A heartbreaking defeat for Canada, which therefore finishes 4ᵉ at the Copa America. It’s a shame, because Canada really would have deserved this third place with this excellent performance against a powerhouse like Uruguay.

– At least we can rejoice with last night’s crucial win for Montreal CF, who remain in the playoff hunt.

– What a goal, and especially what a celebration from Ruan as he pulls out cards to play Uno.

Ruan gives us the lead. And the crowd goes wild #CFMTL pic.twitter.com/JpgNLNoBeP – CF Montréal (@cfmontreal) July 14, 2024

