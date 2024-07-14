Roman Josi once refused entry to a Taylor Swift party

Roman Josi once refused entry to a Taylor Swift partyAuteur: cbrown
The Swiss defenseman reportedly told how he was once refused entry to one of singer Taylor Swift’s famous exclusive parties, despite living next door to her in Nashville.
Despite living next door to Taylor Swift, Roman Josi was once denied entry to one of her exclusive parties. However, the tides turned when he finally scored a ticket to one of her electrifying shows.#romanjosi#smashville#taylorswift#nhl#hockey#mus… https://t. co/0stEYMmvxD pic.twitter.com/9NcRt6Axo4
– Hockey Patrol (@HockeyPatrol) July 11, 2024
The Preds captain and his wife, Ellie Ottoway, tried to sneak into Taylor Swift’s party, but were kicked out by security.
It’s a generous gesture, but let’s just say that money is clearly not an issue for the pop star, who paid $3 million for a box for the Super Bowl finale.
In short, it’s safe to assume that Taylor Swift and Roman Josi now greet each other when they take out the trash in the morning.
Roman Josi and Roger Federer linked up at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour stop in Zurich.
: rogerfederer/IG pic.twitter.com/OrMEfdylKT
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) July 10, 2024
The Eras Tour (Roman’s version) pic.twitter.com/C5PwkhSMWV
– Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) July 10, 2024
