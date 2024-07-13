Skip to content
News

Jamaica/Greece match: player sent off for laughing at referee’s moustache

 Auteur: ataylor
Share : facebook icon twitter icon
Jamaica/Greece match: player sent off for laughing at referee’s moustache
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot

It’s now the middle of July, so there’s not much hockey being played around the world. That doesn’t stop us from having some off-ice news this off-season… but on the ice, it’s quiet.

That’s not to say there isn’t any. In fact, for the past few days, the Challenger Cup has been taking place in Oshawa, an event designed to promote hockey in countries where it isn’t very popular.

Countries like Puerto Rico and Lebanon, for example, are taking part. And last night, we were treated to a duel between Jamaica and Greece.

However, the meeting between the two countries attracted attention for rather unusual reasons. In fact, there was quite a bit of action between the two teams yesterday.

To what extent? To the extent that Steven Ellis, who was on hand, lost count of the players who were sent off. And one of them left the game… for laughing at a referee’s moustache.

The images are obviously rather difficult to find, and the sequence in question doesn’t appear to have been filmed, but the whole thing would have taken place in the second period of the match. In fact, things got so hectic during this period that it actually lasted about an hour.

For those who have a free evening and want to see what happened in that period, here it is in its entirety. I don’t know what made the two teams hate each other so much, but according to Ellis, it was to the point where it resembled NHL playoff hockey.

For those interested, Greece won by a score of 7-3. That said, what really stood out was the way the two teams shook things up.

After all, getting sent off for making fun of a referee’s moustache isn’t something you see every day.

Overtime

– A beautiful gesture.

– Well done.

View this publication on Instagram

A publication shared by Puck Empire 👑 (@puckempire)

– NHL Draft: Denver seemed on track to host, but the new format changes the game.[Colorado Hockey Now]

– Really?

– It all comes down to tomorrow.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share

Related articles

More Content