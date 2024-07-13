Jamaica/Greece match: player sent off for laughing at referee’s moustache

It’s now the middle of July, so there’s not much hockey being played around the world. That doesn’t stop us from having some off-ice news this off-season… but on the ice, it’s quiet.

That’s not to say there isn’t any. In fact, for the past few days, the Challenger Cup has been taking place in Oshawa, an event designed to promote hockey in countries where it isn’t very popular.

Watching Jamaica vs. Greece in some international hockey action. Some familiar names, including Givanni Smith for Jamaica and George Fegaras for Greece. pic.twitter.com/a0CPmokKRX – Steven Ellis (@SEllisHockey) July 12, 2024

Countries like Puerto Rico and Lebanon, for example, are taking part. And last night, we were treated to a duel between Jamaica and Greece.However, the meeting between the two countries attracted attention for rather unusual reasons. In fact, there wasaction between the two teams yesterday.

To what extent? To the extent that Steven Ellis, who was on hand, lost count of the players who were sent off. And one of them left the game… for laughing at a referee’s moustache.

I’m not sure how many players were kicked out of that game, but given one was reportedly kicked out for making fun of a referees mustache, that was one heck of a bout. – Steven Ellis (@SEllisHockey) July 13, 2024

The images are obviously rather difficult to find, and the sequence in question doesn’t appear to have been filmed, but the whole thing would have taken place in the second period of the match. In fact, things got so hectic during this period that it actually lasted about an hour.

For those who have a free evening and want to see what happened in that period, here it is in its entirety. I don’t know what made the two teams hate each other so much, but according to Ellis, it was to the point where it resembled NHL playoff hockey.

Jamaica and Greece have never played each other but the way they’re playing, you would think they were both avenging headshots from a long-lasting fued. This is an exhibition game. – Steven Ellis (@SEllisHockey) July 12, 2024

For those interested, Greece won by a score of 7-3. That said, what really stood out was the way the two teams shook things up.

After all, getting sent off for making fun of a referee’s moustache isn’t something you see every day.

