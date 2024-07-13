Alex Ovechkin once drove 260 km/h in downtown Washington

This fall, Alex Ovechkin enters his 20th NHL season. The Capitals forward, arguably the NHL’s all-time leading scorer, is also known for his charismatic personality.

He will be remembered in particular for the summer he won the Stanley Cup… and made the most of it.

Ovechkin is a pretty intense guy, then, and it seems he’s equally intense when he’s not on the ice.

In fact, in the last few hours, an old interview with the Russian has resurfaced in which he claims that in downtown Washington, he drives at 160 mph.

Transposed into kilometers per hour, this means that he once drove 260 km/h in the middle of downtown Washington… even though he was fully aware that it was illegal to do so.

When you look at the figures, you almost wonder if he’s getting mixed up in units of measurement. In the same interview, he claims that in Russia, he goes even faster, verging on 220 miles per hour (or 354 kilometers per hour).

That said, we agree that even if he was driving at 160 km/h in the middle of downtown Washington, he didn’t exactly have the right to do so.

The interview seems to date back several years, so we don’t know if he still drives at that speed. Maybe he’s mellowed over time… or maybe the Capitals took the trouble to tell him to calm down a bit.

On the other hand, the day Ovechkin got the keys to the city in Washington, he used his title of “mayor for a day” to declare that downtown speed limits were cancelled for the day.

Overtime

He really is quite a character, we agree.

