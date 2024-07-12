Sidney Crosby: Kyle Dubas must learn from his mistakes

Sidney Crosby: Kyle Dubas must learn from his mistakesAuteur: dmiller
Let’s talk about Sid The Kid for a moment.
But now, for the first time in his career, Crosby is less than a year away from being a free agent, and he still hasn’t signed a contract.
It feels like it’s coming, but nothing is official yet. And inevitably, this opens the door to speculation.
That’s what Dubas said in a book to be published later in 2024. It’ll be called The Franchise: The Business Of Building Winning Teams… and that’s even though he’s never built a winning team.
The point is, he can’t make that mistake with Sidney Crosby. Nor can he sign him, having done so in the midst of controversy. It has to be done by the book.
Otherwise, Penguins fans will be angry. And since the path the hockey president wants to take (that of trying to win with an old core) is already dangerous, he can’t afford to alienate fans by mishandling the #87 file.
