Copa America: former CF Montreal star Ismaël Koné sends Canada through to the semi-finals

Okay, hockey fans, I know you’re seeing the hard times of the year coming fast and furious now that the NHL draft and free agent market are behind us.

We’re entering the really dead part of the off-season, when there won’t be much to get your hockey teeth into between now and the start of the Montreal Canadiens’ rookie camp in September.

Sure, there will be a few trades and signings here and there, but in general, general managers will be on vacation soon, especially in August.

It’s all very sad, but at least at the moment, there are other very interesting sporting events to watch and follow, which allow us to somewhat forget the lack of hockey.

For our biggest soccer fans, like my colleague Charles-Alexis Brisebois (#sarcasm), there’s of course the Euro.

Yesterday, Spain and France qualified for the semi-finals and will meet in the next round.

And if we look closer to home, there’s the Copa America, which is the same as the Euro, but for American countries.

Canada is taking part in this tournament, and against all odds, it’s the only North American country to have qualified for the knockout phase, leaving the USA and Mexico in the group stage.

So, last night, Canada faced Venezuela in the quarter-finals, and had the chance to join Lionel Messi and Argentina in the semi-finals.

Well, that’s exactly what Canada did thanks to former CF Montrealer Ismaël Koné, who scored the winning penalty kick.

CANADA ARE THROUGH TO THE SEMI-FINALS OF THE COPA AMERICA! pic.twitter.com/NNi4DEbugV – Tekkers Foot (@tekkersfoot) July 6, 2024

CANADA STRIKES FIRST Jacob Shaffelburg puts Canada up 1-0.#CA2024 pic.twitter.com/ktaMzslYY7 – TSN (@TSN_Sports) July 6, 2024

LO QUERÍAN RETIRAR Así lo vivió Salo para el empate 1 – 1 con Canadá. El mejor de la historia de Venezuela? Abro debate #ManoTengoFe pic.twitter.com/0CkjaF0g7y – Diego Torres Contreras (@DiegoContre21) July 6, 2024

Canada won 4-3 on penalty kicks after 90 minutes of play had ended in a 1-1 tie (there is no overtime at the Copa America).Here are the two goals of the match.

Canada’s goaltender Maxime Crépeau did well in penalty shots.

CREPEAU SAVES IT! Canada can win it the next shot.#CA2024 pic.twitter.com/S4u7gt1OE4 – TSN (@TSN_Sports) July 6, 2024

In short, it’s an incredible victory for Canada, in their first ever Copa America.

Sidney Crosby was on hand for Canada’s win over Venezuela at the Copa América tonight. He knows a thing or two about big games in the Canadian shirt. @PeterAugruso pic.twitter.com/X32qBgqdM5 – Ben Steiner (@BenSteiner00) July 6, 2024

To reach the semi-finals is quite a feat.And a certain Sidney Crosby was keen to underline this achievement, as the captain of the Pittsburgh Penguins was in the dressing room after the match to congratulate the players.Crosby attended the game and took the time to visit all the players afterwards.What another fine gesture from the Kid.

Canada’s next game is next Wednesday, July 10, when they attempt to cause a monumental upset by defeating the world champions, Lionel Messi’s Argentina.

Overtime

– It really makes me think of a certain June 24, 2021, outside the Bell Centre.

You can’t tell me Canada isn’t a soccer nation! What a scene at English Bay in Vancouver after that final penalty goal! pic.twitter.com/Mxqu45Anab – Chris Conte (@ChrisConte79) July 6, 2024

– Magnifique.

“See this smile on my face, that’s what it means!” Ismaël Koné on what the Team Canada brotherhood means to him. #CA2024 pic.twitter.com/BvCQUvHQu3 – TSN (@TSN_Sports) July 6, 2024

– Well said.

#CANMNT goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau wants some respect on their name pic.twitter.com/Zh9RpGPoCh – Golazo America (@golazo_america) July 6, 2024

– The other two quarter-finals take place today (European time).

– Jeff Skinner with Connor McDavid, it’s likely to set off some flames.