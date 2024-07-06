Skip to content
Copa America: former CF Montreal star Ismaël Koné sends Canada through to the semi-finals

 Auteur: ataylor
Copa America: former CF Montreal star Ismaël Koné sends Canada through to the semi-finals
Okay, hockey fans, I know you’re seeing the hard times of the year coming fast and furious now that the NHL draft and free agent market are behind us.

We’re entering the really dead part of the off-season, when there won’t be much to get your hockey teeth into between now and the start of the Montreal Canadiens’ rookie camp in September.

Sure, there will be a few trades and signings here and there, but in general, general managers will be on vacation soon, especially in August.

It’s all very sad, but at least at the moment, there are other very interesting sporting events to watch and follow, which allow us to somewhat forget the lack of hockey.

For our biggest soccer fans, like my colleague Charles-Alexis Brisebois (#sarcasm), there’s of course the Euro.

Yesterday, Spain and France qualified for the semi-finals and will meet in the next round.

And if we look closer to home, there’s the Copa America, which is the same as the Euro, but for American countries.

Canada is taking part in this tournament, and against all odds, it’s the only North American country to have qualified for the knockout phase, leaving the USA and Mexico in the group stage.

So, last night, Canada faced Venezuela in the quarter-finals, and had the chance to join Lionel Messi and Argentina in the semi-finals.

Well, that’s exactly what Canada did thanks to former CF Montrealer Ismaël Koné, who scored the winning penalty kick.

Canada won 4-3 on penalty kicks after 90 minutes of play had ended in a 1-1 tie (there is no overtime at the Copa America).

Here are the two goals of the match.

Canada’s goaltender Maxime Crépeau did well in penalty shots.

In short, it’s an incredible victory for Canada, in their first ever Copa America.

To reach the semi-finals is quite a feat.

And a certain Sidney Crosby was keen to underline this achievement, as the captain of the Pittsburgh Penguins was in the dressing room after the match to congratulate the players.

Crosby attended the game and took the time to visit all the players afterwards.

What another fine gesture from the Kid.

Canada’s next game is next Wednesday, July 10, when they attempt to cause a monumental upset by defeating the world champions, Lionel Messi’s Argentina.

Overtime

– It really makes me think of a certain June 24, 2021, outside the Bell Centre.

– Magnifique.

– Well said.

– The other two quarter-finals take place today (European time).

– Jeff Skinner with Connor McDavid, it’s likely to set off some flames.

