Copa America: former CF Montreal star Ismaël Koné sends Canada through to the semi-finals

Okay, hockey fans, I know you’re seeing the hard times of the year coming fast and furious now that the NHL draft and free agent market are behind us.
We’re entering the really dead part of the off-season, when there won’t be much to get your hockey teeth into between now and the start of the Montreal Canadiens’ rookie camp in September.
It’s all very sad, but at least at the moment, there are other very interesting sporting events to watch and follow, which allow us to somewhat forget the lack of hockey.
For our biggest soccer fans, like my colleague Charles-Alexis Brisebois (#sarcasm), there’s of course the Euro.
And if we look closer to home, there’s the Copa America, which is the same as the Euro, but for American countries.
Canada is taking part in this tournament, and against all odds, it’s the only North American country to have qualified for the knockout phase, leaving the USA and Mexico in the group stage.
Well, that’s exactly what Canada did thanks to former CF Montrealer Ismaël Koné, who scored the winning penalty kick.
CANADA ARE THROUGH TO THE SEMI-FINALS OF THE COPA AMERICA! pic.twitter.com/NNi4DEbugV
CANADA STRIKES FIRST
Jacob Shaffelburg puts Canada up 1-0.#CA2024 pic.twitter.com/ktaMzslYY7
LO QUERÍAN RETIRAR
Así lo vivió Salo para el empate 1 – 1 con Canadá.
El mejor de la historia de Venezuela? Abro debate #ManoTengoFe pic.twitter.com/0CkjaF0g7y
Canada’s goaltender Maxime Crépeau did well in penalty shots.
CREPEAU SAVES IT!
Canada can win it the next shot.#CA2024 pic.twitter.com/S4u7gt1OE4
In short, it’s an incredible victory for Canada, in their first ever Copa America.
Sidney Crosby was on hand for Canada’s win over Venezuela at the Copa América tonight.
He knows a thing or two about big games in the Canadian shirt.
@PeterAugruso pic.twitter.com/X32qBgqdM5
The Kid Team Canada #CA2024 | via @CANMNT_Official pic.twitter.com/MZwpzLXE3r
Canada’s next game is next Wednesday, July 10, when they attempt to cause a monumental upset by defeating the world champions, Lionel Messi’s Argentina.
Overtime
– It really makes me think of a certain June 24, 2021, outside the Bell Centre.
You can’t tell me Canada isn’t a soccer nation! What a scene at English Bay in Vancouver after that final penalty goal! pic.twitter.com/Mxqu45Anab
– Magnifique.
“See this smile on my face, that’s what it means!”
Ismaël Koné on what the Team Canada brotherhood means to him. #CA2024 pic.twitter.com/BvCQUvHQu3
– Well said.
#CANMNT goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau wants some respect on their name pic.twitter.com/Zh9RpGPoCh
– The other two quarter-finals take place today (European time).
@bookingcom | #EUROfixtures pic.twitter.com/YSALU3UPzR
– Jeff Skinner with Connor McDavid, it’s likely to set off some flames.
Which Signings Could Be the Biggest Bargains of 2024 NHL Free Agency? https://t.co/lMSTETPwkD
