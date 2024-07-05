Martin Necas will not be able to sign a hostile bid

Everyone’s wondering what the Hurricanes are going to do with Martin Necas.

But today, we have more details.

In fact, we’ve learned that Martin Necas will be going to arbitration to negotiate his next contract.

Reminder: Players who elect for salary arbitration are not eligible for sign offer sheets. https://t.co/9XWHwaKEtg – Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) July 5, 2024

That said, Necas is part of a group of 14 players who will be going to arbitration.Also on the list are Joe Veleno (Wings), Oliver Wahlstrom (Islanders) and Kirill Marchenko (Blue Jackets):This means that Necas is not eligible to sign a hostile offer.

We’ve talked about this possibility in the last few weeks… And obviously, we have to forget the scenario.

Now we’ll have to wait and see how much he’ll get for his next contract.

After all, we know that Necas is greedy, and I wonder if he’ll be satisfied with the annual amount he’ll get through arbitration.

There have been several rumours about him for some time now, but we shouldn’t be surprised to see him stay in Carolina.

The Hurricanes need a replacement for Jake Guentzel, who signed a new deal with the Tampa Bay Lightning… And Necas is a logical candidate to take his place in the lineup because he knows the place and because he’s already proven himself with the Hurricanes.

It remains to be seen, but we should have an answer soon as to Necas’ future in Carolina because the hearings will take place from July 20 to August 4.

Overtime

Coming up.

– Seen the same way…

Summary of the Sabres’ 2 transactions this summer: They give: Matthew Savoie + 2nd-round pick (43rd overall) in 2024 They receive: Ryan McLeod + Tyler Tullio + Beck Malenstyn Kent, how about a call to Buffalo? – Marc-Olivier Beaudoin (@MOBeaudoin1) July 5, 2024

– Wow!

This happened today. It was emotional and I’m beyond words. Merci/thank you to@PKP_Qc, Mark Weightman and@dmaccoach pic.twitter.com/M12Q6GCIZp – Herb Zurkowsky (@HerbZurkowsky1) July 5, 2024

– Love the idea.

“For him to come here and share what he said today, it was huge for me and huge for my future.” Sheldon Kennedy delivered an incredibly powerful presentation to #Flames prospects on leadership earlier this week.@headversity | @respectgroup pic.twitter.com/5cC0Lvs4Bq – Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) July 5, 2024

– France advances to the next round.