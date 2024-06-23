Guillaume Latendresse hesitates between Cole Caufield and Patrik Laine

The trade rumours surrounding him are rife, and it doesn’t take much for him to be linked to the Montreal Canadiens, since we know that Kent Hughes wants to add some offensive punch.
Discussing Laine’s undeniable talent, the two guys from La Poche Bleue came to the (obvious) conclusion that you don’t want to build your team around a guy like Laine.
Lapierre asked his good friend whether he’d choose Cole Caufield or Laine, and we can see that Tender hesitated for a long time, before finally taking CC22.
But that’s not all.
I understand the principle that we didn’t have the same opinion of Laine as we do today. Laziness wasn’t a factor… yet.
And that’s when we saw the real Caufield. In 20 NHL playoff games, with only 10 games under his belt with the big club, he collected 12 points.
But on the other hand, it’s true that Laine was already a very productive 20-year-old in the NHL.
It’s also worth mentioning that, after last season, many people are starting to have doubts about Caufield.
After all, a natural scorer like Caufield at nearly $8 million a year should score more than 28 goals, even if that’s very good.
The fact that CC22 scored 26 goals in 46 games last season didn’t help his cause, as almost all fans and experts expected Caufield to score 40 goals in 2023-24.
But let’s not forget that Caufield does more than score goals. He knows how to feed his teammates, as his 37 assists attest.
What’s more, his defensive game has greatly improved this year.
