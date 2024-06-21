Skip to content
Oilers fan who showed her breasts associates with Playboy

Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot
Perhaps you remember the Oilers fan who, in recent days, showed her breasts to the crowd while attending a playoff game. Her name is Kaitlyn Flynn, for those of you wondering.

She really got people talking. As much as there are fans who don’t approve and say so, many people are quite happy to see it done.

Recently, she even posted about it, telling people who didn’t like it to get over it. She says that she was drunk, that she did what she did, and that she needed to come back from it.

You’ll understand, though, that it didn’t end there.

She was approached to do OnlyFans, but declined. That’s not her objective with all this since, as she says, she was simply reacting when she was at the game.

But that doesn’t mean she’s systematically turned down all offers.

As can be seen on social networks, Kaitlyn Flynn agreed to pose for Playboy. She took several photos related to hockey and, of course, the Oilers.

I imagine she knows she won’t silence her detractors by acting this way, but obviously she doesn’t care. She’s capitalizing on the momentum created following her gesture and it’s her right to do so.

Will it be enough to clinch the Stanley Cup for her team?

