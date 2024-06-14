Two Quebec coaches face uncertain future in the NHL

Yesterday, the San Jose Sharks hired their head coach. They didn’t do it by dipping into the coaching bag, as Ryan Warsofsky was chosen by the club’s management.

At this point, all 32 active NHL teams have a coach. The Coyotes, an inactive franchise, obviously don’t.

Teams are still in the process of finding the missing assistants on the various teams, but basically, we know what the 32 benches across the National League will look like.But is a change in the head coach position still possible? It could.In fact, with the various GMs who have changed teams (there have been three announcements recently), this opens the door to potential evaluations of the staff in place.

The Blues won’t change coaches. The Hurricanes won’t change coaches. But what about the Blue Jackets? Is Pascal Vincent’s job on the line with the arrival of Don Waddell?

Darren Dreger said he hadn’t heard the GM give him a vote of confidence, having worked under impossible conditions this year in the Blue Jackets environment. Can he jump? He might.

As for Guy Boucher, we read in The Athletic that Craig Berube has not yet finished evaluating his staff , so we don’t know if Boucher and Mike Van Ryn will be back.

Lane Lambert has just been hired. He lost his job with the Islanders in January when Patrick Roy came to town.

In either case, if there’s ever a change at this time of year, Vincent and Boucher could have a hard time getting back on their feet. It’s not impossible, however, to think that a coach somewhere will consider them as assistants.

If not, could Vincent go to the AHL? Could Boucher return to TV? Could they take a year off? These are all possible ideas, I suppose.

