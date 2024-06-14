Two Quebec coaches face uncertain future in the NHL

Two Quebec coaches face uncertain future in the NHLAuteur: jwilliams
Yesterday, the San Jose Sharks hired their head coach. They didn’t do it by dipping into the coaching bag, as Ryan Warsofsky was chosen by the club’s management.
At this point, all 32 active NHL teams have a coach. The Coyotes, an inactive franchise, obviously don’t.
The Blues won’t change coaches. The Hurricanes won’t change coaches. But what about the Blue Jackets? Is Pascal Vincent’s job on the line with the arrival of Don Waddell?
Darren Dreger said he hadn’t heard the GM give him a vote of confidence, having worked under impossible conditions this year in the Blue Jackets environment. Can he jump? He might.
Dreger on TSN 1050 OverDrive yesterday says beyond Laine and the roster, we could see more changes in Columbus, says he hasn’t heard Don Waddell give Pascal Vincent a vote of confidence.
– NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) June 13, 2024
As for Guy Boucher, we read in The Athletic that Craig Berube has not yet finished evaluating his staff , so we don’t know if Boucher and Mike Van Ryn will be back.
Should the Maple Leafs bring back Tyler Bertuzzi and Max Domi? Offseason mailbag Part 1: https://t.co/fIkukJCVdE
– Jonas Siegel (@jonassiegel) June 14, 2024
In either case, if there’s ever a change at this time of year, Vincent and Boucher could have a hard time getting back on their feet. It’s not impossible, however, to think that a coach somewhere will consider them as assistants.
Overtime
– Really?
The outfielder could dramatically change the face of the offensive role. https://t.co/Wqex76A94a
– Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) June 14, 2024
– Nice.
Cole Caufield in the latest video from popular YouTuber Speed pic.twitter.com/08zGeU7KOX
– /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) June 14, 2024
– Easier said than done.
Free puck | Imitate the Panthers? Good luck… https://t. co/xcdpVUrLPr
– La Presse Sports (@LaPresse_Sports) June 14, 2024