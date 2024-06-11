Demidov available at #5: “I’m hearing things” – Grant McCagg

Demidov available at #5: “I’m hearing things” – Grant McCaggAuteur: sjones
Ivan Demidov’s name is starting to circulate more and more in Montreal.
We don’t know what will happen in selections #2 to #4…
The choices haven’t been made yet, but that doesn’t mean the GMs aren’t talking.
Grant McCagg, who has plugs in the NHL, says he’s “hearing things”…
I’m hearing things.
I’m hearing (from several sources) that Chicago might take Levshunov at #2… And we’re hearing about Silayev at #3. – Grant McCagg
McCagg adds…
Because according to him(Sick Podcast), it’s no coincidence that Cayden Lindstrom and Beckett Sennecke went to dinner with the Blue Jackets, who will be talking at #4 :
It’s often said, but it will all depend on the decisions made by the clubs before the Habs.
Macklin Celebrini will – without a doubt – be the first overall pick in the next draft…
But after that, it’s all a blur.
We’ll hear different things between now and June 28, and that’s how it is every year.
On the other hand, the name of Ivan Demidov(who may not play in the KHL next year) is making more and more noise in town at the moment, and that makes sense in a way, because if he’s available, he’ll fill the needs of Kent Hughes and the Habs.
He’s seen as an offensive player with the potential to be a star in the NHL…
