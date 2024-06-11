Demidov available at #5: “I’m hearing things” – Grant McCagg

Ivan Demidov’s name is starting to circulate more and more in Montreal.

We don’t know what will happen in selections #2 to #4…

But the popular observation right now is this: Demidov could slide all the way to #5, an idea that will please many Habs fans.

The choices haven’t been made yet, but that doesn’t mean the GMs aren’t talking.

Grant McCagg, who has plugs in the NHL, says he’s “hearing things”…

I’m hearing things. I’m hearing (from several sources) that Chicago might take Levshunov at #2… And we’re hearing about Silayev at #3. – Grant McCagg

And that Demidov might actually be available when the Habs have to make their 5th-round pick :

McCagg adds…

Because according to him(Sick Podcast), it’s no coincidence that Cayden Lindstrom and Beckett Sennecke went to dinner with the Blue Jackets, who will be talking at #4 :

It’s often said, but it will all depend on the decisions made by the clubs before the Habs.

Macklin Celebrini will – without a doubt – be the first overall pick in the next draft…

But after that, it’s all a blur.

We’ll hear different things between now and June 28, and that’s how it is every year.

On the other hand, the name of Ivan Demidov(who may not play in the KHL next year) is making more and more noise in town at the moment, and that makes sense in a way, because if he’s available, he’ll fill the needs of Kent Hughes and the Habs.

After all, the Habs GM is looking to add a talented forward to his lineup and Demidov is the perfect guy to make that happen.

He’s seen as an offensive player with the potential to be a star in the NHL…

Overtime

And if Kent Hughes can get his hands on him at No. 5, it could have a positive impact on what happens next.

#Flames announce they’ve hired former #CBJ head coach Brad Larsen to Ryan Huska’s staff as an assistant coach. Larsen spent nine years on Columbus bench, including 2021-23 as head coach, with the previous seven as an assistant. – Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) June 11, 2024

The Trois-Rivières Lions organization will hold a press conference tomorrow, June 12, at 2 p.m. at Colisée Vidéotron. The press conference will be broadcast live on the official Trois-Rivières Lions Facebook page#Lions3R #ForgedTogether pic.twitter.com/0vfeL1SjWz – Trois-Rivières Lions (@Lions3r) June 11, 2024

Which 2000s star would make the biggest impact on their current team? – Lecavalier on current Lightning

– Iginla on current Flames

– Alfredsson on current Senators

– Brodeur on current Devils pic.twitter.com/eicOdSJDkN – Big Head Hockey (@BigHeadHcky) June 11, 2024

Tough break in Philly. https://t.co/27rf6DcUtD – Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) June 11, 2024

– A new champion will be crowned.