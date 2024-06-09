Capitals to buy CapFriendly (and close it publicly)

Big news in the hockey world.Over the next month, the Washington Capitals will officially purchase the excellent Cap Friendly website , a reference in terms of National League contracts.

That’s whatSportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman tells us.

The whole thing won’t be official until July, since the Capitals and Cap Friendly people both wanted the site to be accessible to the public on the heels of the draft and free agents.

Because no, the Washington folks didn’t buy the site to keep it open to the public. So the site will publicly close its doors somewhere on July 5.

Of course, if the site is useful for amateurs, you’d think that the information would be useful for those in the business too. They have their own resources, but the fact that the Capitals are putting their paws on CapFriendly shows just how accurate the information is .

This is bound to prevent other teams from using CapFriendly.

After CapGeek disappeared in 2015, CapFriendly will cease to exist in 2024 – for the public, at least. We have to assume that someone will take over eventually.

After all, the folks at CapFriendly are the first to demonstrate that such a model can be copied. They did it with hockey… and basketball, recently. By the way, what’s going to happen with their basketball site?

RELEASE ANNOUNCEMENT Introducing @SalarySwish! An NBA equivalent to CapFriendly! We’re very excited to branch out into a new sport and have been preparing this for 4 yrs! https://t.co/q1sQkYp8tl pic.twitter.com/CzLoiU1LGH – CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) September 19, 2023

So we have to assume that the Capitals were very interested in Dominik Zrim, the site’s founder. We’re talking about a man who has worked in the NHL in San Jose and Chicago before in his career.

This is obviously a loss for hockey fans. Personally, I often visited the site because of the nature of my work and out of personal interest. It was a great reference.

