Four Nations Tournament in Montreal: all confirmed tomorrow

Ah, the famous Four Nations Tournament. It hasn’t even started yet, and already there’s some controversy.

Firstly, David Pastrnak isn’t keen on the idea of his country, the Czech Republic, not being there. And I imagine that many other players of other nationalities aren’t too happy about the fact that they won’t be able to take part in the tournament either.

Incidentally, after the Czech Republic’s world championship victory, the Bruins winger didn’t hesitate for a second before sending an arrow to the NHL.

The other controversy is Montreal’s bid.

While the file is still on the table of NHL executives, this is not the case for the city of Boston. Its bid was confirmed a long time ago.

It took a little longer for Montreal, but according to Renaud Lavoie, the good news we’ve all been waiting for will finally be confirmed.

Tomorrow, Gary Bettman will address the nation and confirm that Montreal will indeed host the tournament. Several other issues will be discussed at the press conference.

It’s not good news, it’s excellent news, as Lavoie so aptly put it. There will be international hockey at the Bell Centre next February.

Canada, the United States, Sweden and Finland will take part in the tournament scheduled for February 12-20, 2025. The competition will consist of seven games in total.Teams will play a match against each other, followed by the medal round: semi-finals, consolation final and gold medal final.

Once again, the concept is excellent and it’s 1000x better than All-Star Weekend. I can’t wait to see it.

