QMJHL: Pierre Dagenais’ son possibly in Quebec City

On April 25, the Cape Breton Eagles won the QMJHL lottery.But the Eagles may very well not be talking at the top of the next draft.

In fact, that’s what we deduce after reading a text by Mikaël Lalancette (Le Soleil) published this afternoon… Since the Remparts would have obtained the very first draft pick in a transaction.

The information has not yet been confirmed by Simon Gagné, who has served as GM of the Remparts since Patrick Roy’s departure in 2023.

In the journalist’s article, however, we read that the former NHL player wanted to improve his draft position, because he had Pierre Dagenais’ son in his sights:

The #4 pick belonging to the Red Devils would move to Cape Breton in the transaction. Gagné has his sights set on young prospect Maddox Dagenais, son of former Canadiens forward Pierre Dagenais. – Mikaël Lalancette

The Remparts would draft first overall in the next QMJHL draft https://t.co/jxhkhWzcU3 – Mikaël Lalancette (@MikLalancette) May 31, 2024

The league’s Recruiting Support Centre (RSC) released its list of top prospects for the upcoming QMJHL draft in early May, and Maddox Dagenais tops the list.

Simon Gagné could therefore ensure that, by trading for the top pick, he selects the player he has his eye on.

Interestingly, there have been rumors in the past that Maddox Dagenais would continue his junior career in the United States.

So it’s safe to assume that Gagné and the Remparts have won him over to the idea of playing in the QMJHL in Quebec City.

It would be a nice addition because the Remparts are in the process of rebuilding. The Quebec City outfit had a difficult season last year, winning 21 of their 68 games… But that’s to be expected, because they had just entered a new cycle.

For Maddox Dagenais, we’re talking about a complete player because he’s responsible defensively, and because he collected 42 goals and 39 assists this season with the Quinte Red Devils (35 games) in the U16 AAA league in Ontario.

In other words, Pierre Dagenais’ son has what it takes to revitalize the Remparts organization. And Simon Gagné obviously knows it.

In gusto

– Marco Sturm, finalist for San Jose head coaching position:

This former striker is one of the big favorites in the race for the vacant position.https://t.co/WS4af0I5ez – TVA Sports (@TVASports) May 31, 2024

– It’s got to be special!

Spring is very nice in Dallas this year.https://t.co/6PrT2Cp2da – TVA Sports (@TVASports) May 31, 2024

– Of course it is.

“I truly believe that our best beats anyone’s best.” Leon Draisaitl on the Oilers playing their best hockey. pic.twitter.com/iu9J77CYm6 – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 31, 2024

– Would you like to?

Right now, in May, only Luis Arraez has more safe hits than the Quebecer. https://t.co/gJbd3NTkWZ – Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) May 31, 2024

– Ah good!