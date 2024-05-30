Mathias Brunet: The Habs tried to move up at the end of the first round in 2022

At the 2022 draft, the Canadiens held two first-round picks.The first overall was used to select Juraj Slafkovsky, and the 26th pick (acquired from the Flames in the Tyler Toffoli deal) was used to select his compatriot, Filip Mesar.

However, Mathias Brunet revealed an interesting piece of information in his article of the day: Kent Hughes tried to move up a few spots at the end of the first round, but the strategy didn’t work.

Did Kent Hughes and his scouting group have another player in their sights?

Because the list of guys who came out before Mesar, between 18th and 25th… It’s still very interesting.

Especially when you see the names Nathan Gaucher and Jimmy Snuggerud :

The next question is worth asking, because it fits with the new management’s criteria.

Would a guy like Nathan Gaucher, a big man on the ice who fit the Habs’ needs, have interested Kent Hughes?

Ultimately, the Habs pleased their top pick by selecting their good friend. But did Mesar turn out to be the organization’s Plan B?

Maybe the organization thought it would be easier for the two guys to adapt, because we know how difficult it can be for a youngster arriving in North America from the other side of the ocean?

But at the moment, it’s clear that, unlike Slaf, Mesar’s selection is still the talk of the town, because he’s not living up to expectations.

The right-hander has yet to prove himself, and has had another relatively disappointing season in junior, because he hasn’t produced to the level of his talent.

52 points in 45 regular-season games isn’t enough considering his talent and the fact that he was in his 20s. He redeemed himself with 16 points in ten playoff games… But that’s not enough overall.

Mathias Brunet’s information does, however, prove something worth sharing.

Kent Hughes, even after acquiring Kirby Dach early in the first round, was still doing everything he could to improve his club’s chances of getting an impact player.

In bursts

We know how aggressive he is, and this just proves it even more, at least.

