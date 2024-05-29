Rocket confirms Jean-François Houle’s return as head coach

A few days ago, my colleague Maxime Truman reported that Jean-François Houle had a very good chance of remaining at the helm of the Montreal Canadiens’ feeder club.

And now it’s done.

The Rocket announced that their head coach had signed a multi-year contract extension to remain in Laval. Assistant coach Martin Laperrière, goaltending coach Marco Marciano and video coach Charles Juneau have also signed new contracts.

– Rocket de Laval (@RocketLaval) May 29, 2024

