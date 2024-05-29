La Poche Bleue: Mike Ward guest stars tonight

Today, as every Wednesday, we were treated to a new edition of La Poche Bleue. Like every week, the two guys welcomed a guest… but this time, we were talking about a rather special guest.

In fact, since yesterday, we’d been leaving the guest in doubt… which isn’t how the show works.

But clearly, saying it was the “best guest in the show’s history” was the talk of the town.

ANNONCE

Tomorrow night at 8pm, join us for the best show in the history of La Poche Bleue! We’re waiting for you live on YouTube. pic.twitter.com/HWrSUAtQ5G – La Poche Bleue (@lapochebleue) May 28, 2024

Throughout the show’s introduction, the guest still hadn’t been mentioned… and finally, we saw him arrive on set.

It was none other than Mike Ward who joined the two hosts in the studio.

Of course, this is quite a reaction considering that the comedian and the guys from La Poche Bleue were in the news for all the wrong reasons at the end of 2023. You’ll recall that when Maxim Lapierre and Guillaume Latendresse appeared on Mike Ward Sous Écoute, the two former players got away with it… so much so that the episode was cancelled.

It snowballed, even though the comedian tried to calm things down on more than one occasion.

Seeing him do his bit at the two guys’ show tonight is a nice way of showing that there’s no animosity between them. The three of them went over the whole situation at the start of the show, and clearly, it felt like it had been blown out of proportion.

Lapierre and Latendresse know: they got away with it that night. The comedian doesn’t hold it against them, though, so much so that he even told the guys he wouldn’t mind having them back on his show.

I’ll give you the link HERE if you’d like to listen to the episode. Most of the discussion isn’t about hockey, but it’s interesting to see the comedian chatting at the two guys’ show. Among other things, he talked about his new vodka and what’s in store for his own podcast, Mike Ward Sous Écoute, in the coming months.

Roundup

– Love it.

Don Waddell’s 10-year-old grandson is super pumped his grandpa is the new GM of the team 🥹 (H/T: @JacketsInsider) pic.twitter.com/9IxcYnLfBf – BarDown (@BarDown) May 29, 2024

– Let’s hope he avoided the worst.

Sad scene at Saputo Stadium, where Jules-Anthony Vilsaint, injured in the leg, retreats to the locker room in tears, his jersey over his face. – Alexandre Pratt (@alexandrepratt) May 30, 2024

– PWHL: team names and logos to be unveiled in August.