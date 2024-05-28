Rookie camp: Bell Centre to host two games

With the playoffs drawing to a close, the amateur draft is just around the corner.

As we all know, the Montreal Canadiens will be talking at No. 5, if they don’t decide to trade their pick to look for reinforcements up front.

The Habs have a very good bank of prospects, especially on defense.Even if the forward core is very young, the position still lacks some punch, and we know that the club would like to draft a talented forward with its 5th overall pick.By drafting a talented young forward, fans will obviously want to see him play in Montreal as soon as possible.

And if Renaud Lavoie’s comments on the JiC show are anything to go by, it could be as early as mid-September.

This is what @renlavoietva revealed on JiC https://t.co/fJxw5zb10I – TVA Sports (@TVASports) May 28, 2024

Indeed, the renowned TVA Sports journalist announced that the Bell Centre will host two rookie camp games on September 14 and 15.

What’s more, these two games in two nights will be played against the Toronto Maple Leafs rookies, which will quickly create a rivalry between the young players on each team.

For the past two years, the Tricolore’s rookie games have been held in Buffalo, while in 2021, they were held in Ottawa.

This will be of great interest to Canadiens fans, who will be able to see many of the club’s top prospects in Montreal and see what they’re made of.

“I think it’s a good thing, because I think there were a few too many matches played at the rookie tournament, and now you’re playing two. You watch what you have to watch. On top of that, people will be able to come and watch extra games, which is always nice.” – Renaud Lavoie

I agree with Renaud Lavoie on this point, because you don’t need to drag yourself out with these games.

Even though we always want more, especially when it comes to looking at the club’s top prospects, this rookie camp is just a glimpse of what’s out there in the organization.

Those who stand out will then have the chance to shine in the team’s official training camp.

Who’s going to watch the rookie games at the Bell Centre?

In brief

– The trophy is awarded to the player who has shown the most leadership, both on and off the ice.

Anders Lee wins the King-Clancy https://t.co/TwgY5QjEKa – TVA Sports (@TVASports) May 28, 2024

– On the other hand, it’s quite rare for a player to stay in his club’s hometown throughout the off-season.

– A homecoming for Toffoli in Lors Angeles?

Canucks, Kings to pursue Toffoli in July https://t.co/nVJdAejfIz – The Fourth Period (@TFP) May 28, 2024

– A beautiful moment for the Mercer family.

– Read on.