NAHL: Donald Brashear becomes assistant coach in Quebec City

Donald Brashear is a well-known figure in the Quebec hockey world. The tough guy, who played 1,025 games in the NHL, is now 52 years old.

Unless your name is Jaromir Jagr, it’s safe to say that guys this age are often retired in professional hockey.

That said, in Brashear’s case, that’s not exactly the case. Last year, for example, we saw him play in the NAHL. And what had to happen happened: despite his age, he had to throw down the gloves.

He still won, but we agree that it wasn’t ideal.

The good news is that we’ll be seeing Brashear back on the circuit in the coming months, but in a completely different role: the strongman has been named assistant coach for Quebec’s expansion squad.

He will be the right-hand man to Daniel Gauthier, the team’s head coach and GM.

The @quebeclnah expansion team has announced the appointment of Daniel Gauthier as the first general manager and head coach in the concession’s history. In addition, Donald Brashear has been named the team’s assistant coach.#LNAH #lnahsignature pic.twitter.com/WpkP54fZfh – LNAH (@LNAH_Officiel) May 27, 2024

It’s great news to see that Brashear will be able to have a job other than being a badass on the ice. At his age, it’s far from a bad thing to have a job in which he won’t be endangering his health on a regular basis.

Because last year, he amassed eight points in 24 games… but we agree that his reputation means he’s not necessarily on the ice to fill the net.

Of course, the fact that he built his career on it means that people are still there to see him throw down the gloves. With his new job, he won’t have to do that anymore, while still being able to have a job in hockey.

In brief

We wish him every success in his new role.

