Don Waddell: it’s a done deal with the Blue Jackets

For several days now, there has been talk of Don Waddell landing in Columbus. He resigned from his position in Carolina, and the Blue Jackets seemed particularly interested.He had already been interviewed.

Now, according to Pierre LeBrun, it’s a done deal: Waddell is to work for the Ohio club’s hockey operations.

Nothing is finalized yet but hearing that Don Waddell is the Blue Jackets’ choice to take over the top hockey ops job in Columbus.

If things proceed smoothly, should see an announcement over the coming week. @TSNHockey @TheAthletic – Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) May 25, 2024

The question now is what his exact job description will be. We know Waddell has experience in the league, and the fact that LeBrun mentions he’ll have “the biggest hockey operations job” in Carolina suggests he may be president of hockey operations, not GM.

Darren Dreger, on the other hand, seems to imply that Waddell will be both President and GM… but perhaps not in the long term.

I was told it was almost there yesterday. Likely the holiday weekend holding up the contract work. Will be interesting to see how long Waddell oversees Hockey Ops and acts as GM in CBJ. Big jobs. No decisions on that front until the conclusion of the playoffs at the very… https://t. co/FDzfpEMveK – Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) May 25, 2024

It raises questions considering the Blue Jackets already have a president of hockey operations in John Davidson.

More details to come…