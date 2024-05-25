Skip to content
Don Waddell: it’s a done deal with the Blue Jackets

 Auteur: ataylor
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot
For several days now, there has been talk of Don Waddell landing in Columbus. He resigned from his position in Carolina, and the Blue Jackets seemed particularly interested.

He had already been interviewed.

Now, according to Pierre LeBrun, it’s a done deal: Waddell is to work for the Ohio club’s hockey operations.

The question now is what his exact job description will be. We know Waddell has experience in the league, and the fact that LeBrun mentions he’ll have “the biggest hockey operations job” in Carolina suggests he may be president of hockey operations, not GM.

Darren Dreger, on the other hand, seems to imply that Waddell will be both President and GM… but perhaps not in the long term.

It raises questions considering the Blue Jackets already have a president of hockey operations in John Davidson.

More details to come…

