Men in green banned after joking about Evander Kane’s gambling problems

Men in green banned after joking about Evander Kane’s gambling problemsAuteur: mgarcia
We all know the Canucks’ Green Men. They’re often very funny and come to disturb the opposing players while they have to wait for their penalty to end on the bench.
.@TheGreenMen!!! We’ve missed you too! pic.twitter.com/y95KxuuQQ1
– TheTaoOfOat (@TheTaoOfOat) May 9, 2024
The sign reads “Evander… What’s the bet tonight?”.
According to CHEK’s Rick Dhaliwal on Thursday, the Oilers didn’t take kindly to the Canucks’ “mascots” and have filed a formal complaint with the NHL.
Per @DhaliwalSports the #Oilers complained to the NHL about the #Canucks‘ Green Men.
I’ve also learned they were told to put down the Evander Kane sign for the rest of the night. https://t.co/5LM44v3NuG
– Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) May 24, 2024
So that was the last we saw of the men in green (for now). In the end, the suspension wasn’t even necessary, as the men in green didn’t have tickets for the next games and indicated that they didn’t want to return during the series.
We’ve often laughed at the men in green’s good jokes, but this time they went a little too far.
In a row
– Boom!
Dmitri Kulikov DEMOLISHES Alexander Wennberg pic.twitter.com/s0FPh5bhuR
– RDS (@RDSca) May 25, 2024
– Nice work from the Canadiens’ prospect.
Great work by Owen Beck on the power play, but he’s unable to thread the needle pic.twitter.com/yaUDAjTRHk
– RDS (@RDSca) May 25, 2024
– Things are already going well with the Alouettes.
The @MTLAlouettes begin their preparatory schedule tomorrow and the chemistry is still there!
“We found that again in just a few days. It was extremely encouraging for us. It’s a sign that our culture is solid!” -Byron Archambault
At de @LangloisMario pic.twitter.com/GZ7UW5DP7J
– 98,5 Sports (@985Sports) May 25, 2024
– Not subtle.
There’s gotta be a better way to communicate signals than this. ‘Change-up’! @BlueJays #ToTheCore pic.twitter.com/8ccL22GO3e
– Jeremy Filosa (@JeremyFilosa) May 24, 2024