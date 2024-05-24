Men in green banned after joking about Evander Kane’s gambling problems

Evander Kane had major gambling problems when he played for the Sharks. During a series against the Golden Knights, he was unable to pay the $500,000 he owed to a casino.He even had to declare bankruptcy after losing $1.5 million in the space of a year due to gambling.Now, with the Oilers, everything seems to be going well, except for a few golf stories here and there, but nothing really serious.

We all know the Canucks’ Green Men. They’re often very funny and come to disturb the opposing players while they have to wait for their penalty to end on the bench.

This time, the Green Men took their joke a little too far.In game one of the series between the Canucks and Oilers, they waited for Connor Brown to come to the penalty box to pull off their stunt. They were ready to put on a fancy suit and show off their beautiful sign that was going to be on TV.

The sign reads “Evander… What’s the bet tonight?”.

It was a very daring stunt and obviously caused problems for the men in green.

According to CHEK’s Rick Dhaliwal on Thursday, the Oilers didn’t take kindly to the Canucks’ “mascots” and have filed a formal complaint with the NHL.

Per @DhaliwalSports the #Oilers complained to the NHL about the #Canucks‘ Green Men. I’ve also learned they were told to put down the Evander Kane sign for the rest of the night. https://t.co/5LM44v3NuG – Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) May 24, 2024

Vancouver was therefore forced to banish the men in green for the remainder of the second-round series. The suspension could also have continued into the third round, but the Canucks were eliminated in Game 7.

So that was the last we saw of the men in green (for now). In the end, the suspension wasn’t even necessary, as the men in green didn’t have tickets for the next games and indicated that they didn’t want to return during the series.

We’ve often laughed at the men in green’s good jokes, but this time they went a little too far.

In a row

– Boom!

Dmitri Kulikov DEMOLISHES Alexander Wennberg pic.twitter.com/s0FPh5bhuR – RDS (@RDSca) May 25, 2024

– Nice work from the Canadiens’ prospect.

Great work by Owen Beck on the power play, but he’s unable to thread the needle pic.twitter.com/yaUDAjTRHk – RDS (@RDSca) May 25, 2024

– Things are already going well with the Alouettes.

The @MTLAlouettes begin their preparatory schedule tomorrow and the chemistry is still there! “We found that again in just a few days. It was extremely encouraging for us. It’s a sign that our culture is solid!” -Byron Archambault At de @LangloisMario pic.twitter.com/GZ7UW5DP7J – 98,5 Sports (@985Sports) May 25, 2024

– Not subtle.