Louis Jean reflects on his departure from TVA Sports

We told you about Louis Jean earlier today, but we’re going to tell you about him again, because there’s more news coming out about the former TVA Sports host.

Louis Jean was Kevin Raphaël’s guest on the Sans restriction podcast on Friday, and he went back over his departure from TV station TVA Sports, which unfolded in a strange way.

Louis Jean explains that his departure included a lot of people, except that he also mentioned that he hurt a lot of people.

By saying he “hurt people”, we understand he’s probably referring to his history with Renaud Lavoie, which Hugo Dumas wrote about in March 2023.

Long story short, Lavoie and Jean were at loggerheads, and TVA Sports decided to take Renaud Lavoie’s side. The station then concluded that the solution was to part ways with Louis Jean.

Back to the podcast, however, in which Louis Jean explains that he wasn’t a bad person during his final moments at TVA Sports, but that he made some bad decisions that hurt people.

He even takes the time to explain that, when he left, he sometimes thought he was “the worst asshole in the world”. That’s pretty heavy stuff.

He went on to explain that he’d been to counseling (most likely a psychologist) to help him through the difficult times, and that he’d finally managed to find the right path. In the process, he explained that problems always end up being solved.

After TVA Sports, Louis Jean took a step back from the cameras and microphones, but this time he returned to 98.5. He also became a speaker, as we shared with you earlier today.

Louis Jean has been through some tough times, but he seems to be back on track. In his own words, “the best is yet to come”.

In Brief

You can listen to the entire Sans restriction avec Louis Jean podcast here.

