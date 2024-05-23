Kaiden Guhle eliminated Juraj Slafkovsky at the World Championship

This morning, at the World Championship, Juraj Slafkovsky and Kaiden Guhle crossed swords.

In a 1/4-final match, the two Canadian team-mates had to help their country reach the semi-finals of the tournament, which is inevitably about to come to an end. The final will take place in three days’ time.

Team Canada books their place in the #MensWorlds semi-finals. pic.twitter.com/do7kEEqWGM – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 23, 2024

In the end, it was the Canadian defender who got the better of the Slovak forward. The match ended 6-3, securing Canada a place in the semi-finals of the tournament.During the match, Slaf picked up an assist. That means he finished the tournament with eight assists in as many games, but without being able to find the back of the net.Guhle, who is having a good tournament, was often on the ice at the same time as Slaf today.

For the moment, Guhle has five points, including one goal, in eight games. He’ll have the chance to improve his record and help Canada win gold in the next few days.

At the moment, Switzerland is also assured of a place in the semi-finals. The USA and the Czech Republic, as well as Sweden and Finland, will battle it out for the other two semi-final berths. It is not yet known who will face Canada, as there will be a reclassification in the semi-finals.

Even if Slaf is eliminated, Guhle isn’t the only Habs player/hopeful to watch. Cole Caufield is still alive and well with the USA, and Oliver Kapanen is still with the Finns.

These are the three players to watch.

Connor Bedard, considered the Canadiens’ 13th forward, played 12 minutes today. He’s clearly here to take Team Canada by storm.

I wonder what he thinks of that…

Gossip

– There’s a lot of talk about this.

The Blue Jays can’t be wrong: the return must be astronomical. https://t.co/fLDPfctFeR – Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) May 23, 2024

– Who will be GM of the Year?

Patrik Allvin, Jim Nill and Bill Zito named finalists for the 2023-24 Jim Gregory General Manager of the Year Award. https://t.co/pkBw8iaSGM pic.twitter.com/vIDTgZFKE7 – NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) May 23, 2024

– Artturi Lehkonen to undergo shoulder surgery.

Chris MacFarland says that Lehky will be getting a shoulder surgery within the upcoming weeks. – Stormin Norman (@Stormin1Norman) May 23, 2024

– Roope Hintz will not play tonight.

No Roope Hintz for Game 1 Still day-to-day “getting closer, hopeful for Game 2” – Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) May 23, 2024

– Who will be named to the helm of an NHL team soon?

Sharks, Kraken continue to evaluate coach candidates https://t.co/CEb6NnEOps – The Fourth Period (@TFP) May 23, 2024

– Was Nick Suzuki right to say no to Canada?