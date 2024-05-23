Kaiden Guhle eliminated Juraj Slafkovsky at the World Championship

In a 1/4-final match, the two Canadian team-mates had to help their country reach the semi-finals of the tournament, which is inevitably about to come to an end. The final will take place in three days’ time.
Team Canada books their place in the #MensWorlds semi-finals. pic.twitter.com/do7kEEqWGM
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 23, 2024
For the moment, Guhle has five points, including one goal, in eight games. He’ll have the chance to improve his record and help Canada win gold in the next few days.
Even if Slaf is eliminated, Guhle isn’t the only Habs player/hopeful to watch. Cole Caufield is still alive and well with the USA, and Oliver Kapanen is still with the Finns.
Connor Bedard, considered the Canadiens’ 13th forward, played 12 minutes today. He’s clearly here to take Team Canada by storm.
I wonder what he thinks of that…
Gossip
– There’s a lot of talk about this.
The Blue Jays can’t be wrong: the return must be astronomical. https://t.co/fLDPfctFeR
– Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) May 23, 2024
– Who will be GM of the Year?
Patrik Allvin, Jim Nill and Bill Zito named finalists for the 2023-24 Jim Gregory General Manager of the Year Award. https://t.co/pkBw8iaSGM pic.twitter.com/vIDTgZFKE7
– NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) May 23, 2024
– Artturi Lehkonen to undergo shoulder surgery.
Chris MacFarland says that Lehky will be getting a shoulder surgery within the upcoming weeks.
– Stormin Norman (@Stormin1Norman) May 23, 2024
– Roope Hintz will not play tonight.
No Roope Hintz for Game 1
Still day-to-day “getting closer, hopeful for Game 2”
– Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) May 23, 2024
– Who will be named to the helm of an NHL team soon?
Sharks, Kraken continue to evaluate coach candidates https://t.co/CEb6NnEOps
– The Fourth Period (@TFP) May 23, 2024
– Was Nick Suzuki right to say no to Canada?
ICYMI: @MarcDenis_RDS joined @mckennaconor and @ShaunStarr78 to weigh in on Canada at the Worlds, Canada’s future in goal and a look at the East and Western conference finals. Listen: https://t.co/ha3A8ixRjM
– TSN 690 Montreal (@TSN690) May 23, 2024