Rocket: Sylvain Favreau’s name circulates to replace Jean-François Houle

The Laval Rocket’s season has now been over for a month. And although Kent Hughes has said he’d like to talk to Jean-François Houle about signing a new contract, nothing has been announced.

Nothing is coming out publicly either.In other words, until proven otherwise, the Laval Rocket has no coach in place for next season. After all, Houle (who saw one of his two assistants, Kelly Buchberger, leave ) has no contract for next season.

Is it impossible for Houle to return? No, it’s not impossible.

That said, when a file drags on like this, it’s never a good sign. It probably means that something is sticking, and you have to wonder whether it’s something that can be repaired or not.

But in the meantime, the rumour mill is in full swing. Although the Rocket’s coaches have done a good job over the last few years, one wonders whether Kent Hughes will want to hire “his man” to run the club-school.

The name of Paul Byron, who is close to Habs management, has been bandied about… but it wouldn’t necessarily be as early as 2024 that he’d be the Rocket’s head coach. But according to Agence QMI, Sylvain Favreau’s name is also being considered.

One month after the team’s season review, still no development… https://t. co/pq7Kj45gRF – TVA Sports (@TVASports) May 22, 2024

Favreau, the man who lost to Patrick Roy in last year’s QMJHL final as coach of the Halifax Mooseheads, has taken the Drummondville job in 2023-2024.

A good decision.

So he’s just won the Gilles-Courteau Trophy and he’s off to the Memorial Cup soon… which makes him a guy who doesn’t have time to interview right now. Maybe that explains the wait?

The Franco-Ontarian has an excellent reputation in the hockey world and it wouldn’t be surprising to see him turn pro.

After two defeats in the #LHJMQ finals (2019 and 2023), a well-deserved shower for Sylvain Favreau. Very impressive the work he’s done with this team! pic.twitter.com/Z8tru4Xe6q – Mikaël Lalancette (@MikLalancette) May 15, 2024

Halifax… Drummond… Habs organization… he’d have a Dominique Ducharme career path, wouldn’t he?

I don’t know if the Habs would dip into the QMJHL to fill the Laval position if Houle were to leave. But if so, Favreau could be a candidate.

Remember that three years ago, when Marc Bergevin was still in charge, Louis Robitaille was a finalist. The former Olympiques pilot now manages the Cape Breton Eagles.

I don’t know what Kent Hughes’ opinion is of Robitaille, but he looks like a guy who could one day make it to the AHL. Who knows, maybe Patrick Roy will give him that chance…

