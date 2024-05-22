“Matvei Michkov played shamefully”: Mathias Brunet sets the record straight

Matvei Michkov’s name is on everyone’s lips these days. After all, more and more people are realizing that the young man could make the jump to the NHL as early as this fall.

Negotiations are underway.

For Mathias Brunet and Simon Boisvert, it was a good pretext to talk about the Russian’s last four games on their podcast Processus. These are the matches they watched… and which, in the eyes of the La Presse columnist, were played in a disgraceful manner.

Brunet makes no secret of the fact: Michkov is not his favorite prospect.

Criticism of his attitude on the ice (systematically refusing to play defense) and off (he doesn’t have the same notion of respect as others) raises red flags that the journalist refuses to ignore.

The fact that he’s a guy who can’t play as part of a team (he doesn’t even pretend to defend, says Brunet) shows he’s got a long way to go.

The podcast host didn’t like his “fancy skating” in the defensive zone, his lack of physical involvement, his lack of commitment to retrieving pucks and the fact that he does nothing to win one-on-one battles.

Of course, a player has the right to change. But if he’s playing this way, especially for Torto (John Tortorella) in Philadelphia, I’ll be honest: if he doesn’t change, it’s going to be a disaster. – Mathias Brunet

Brunet also wonders why the Russian club Mishkov, if he’s that good, would agree to let him leave for the NHL when he has a valid contract in his pocket.

Matvei Michkov closing in on Philadelphia – Mathias Brunet (@mathiasbrunet) May 22, 2024

He also talked about the player on loan in Russia in an article on the La Presse website.

In the Snake’s eyes, these are aspects that will have to be corrected, obviously, but he doesn’t see Matvei Michkov Michkov as a guy who’ll never break through because of it.

He knows he’s not perfect, but we know the Snake has an eye for talent first. What comes next is lower on his list of priorities when it comes to evaluating a player.

The Snake is counting on the fact that Mishkov, who simply wants to move from Russia to Pennsylvania, will do as Ilya Kovalchuk did in Atlanta: he’ll make his own way in the NHL.

The Snake doesn’t just want “little singers from Mount Royal” in a club: he knows that some guys are no angels.

But clearly, Daniel Brière has to hope that under John Tortorella, Michkov will fit in. The ebullient coach will have no trouble being uncompromising with the young Russian, but he’ll have to respond well.

Otherwise, he’ll get to know Philly’s press gallery soon enough.

