Four Nations Tournament: Montreal could lose games to Toronto

As you know, in the next few years, there will be two international tournaments to keep an eye on for hockey fans. The most popular, of course, is the 2026 Olympic Games.

But we mustn’t overlook the Four Nations Tournament either. Presented in February 2025, this will replace the All-Star Game. Stars from four countries (Canada, USA, Sweden and Finland) will cross swords in the middle of the NHL season.

NHL & NHLPA officially announce “Four Nations Faceoff” next February in Montreal and Boston – Canada vs Finland vs Sweden vs United States – Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) February 2, 2024

The games are scheduled to take place, as originally announced, in Montreal and Boston. At least, when it was announced, there was no doubt about it: the games would be staged in both cities.However, Elliotte Friedman, in his podcast of the day , just threw cold water on Montreal fans.

In what way? By stating that there is currently uncertainty surrounding the presentation of games in Montreal, and that it’s not certain that games on Canadian soil will be played here.

He asserts that it’s not the Habs who are to blame here.

And according to his information, if the games aren’t played in the Quebec metropolis, it’s in… Toronto that the games that won’t be played in Boston could be played.

Wednesday’s 32 Thoughts news, information and playoff reaction pod. Links to your preferred platform, here:https://t.co/io7Mr1QEpm – Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) May 22, 2024

Friedman sounded sad that he wouldn’t be able to make it to Montreal in February, and Jeff Marek, with whom the podcast is recorded, said this in connection with the situation:

You want Montreal’s attention? Say the city will lose an event to Toronto. – Jeff Marek

If it’s not the Habs who are at fault, we can assume, as the informant points out, that it’s either the city or the people in charge of negotiations who are making the project of having games here increasingly uncertain.

He says it’s not 100% certain that the games won’t be in Montreal, but negotiations are going on these days. Friedman is currently having trouble assessing the chances of it being Montreal and Boston instead of Toronto and Boston.

Of course, seeing Montreal risk losing such a major event will anger sports fans in the city.

Instead of having large-scale events like the Four Nations Tournament or the World Cup of Soccer (2026), money is being put into bringing the Kings to the Centre Vidéotron or repairing the outdated Olympic Stadium.

I’m so tired of this! 1 billion and we’ll still have the seats, the boxes, the gangways and the giant screen → https://t.co/Z5ikhdAK17 – DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) April 26, 2024

Because no, I don’t think the problem is simply related to the availability of the Bell Centre, in the case of the day. It’s got to be something bigger.

How would you react if Toronto, which has endless sports clubs and is co-hosting the 2026 World Cup with Vancouver, ended up being the venue for the Four Nations Tournament in Canada?

