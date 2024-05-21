Canada vs Slovakia: Kaiden Guhle and Juraj Slafkovsky face off in the quarter-finals

Canada vs Slovakia: Kaiden Guhle and Juraj Slafkovsky face off in the quarter-finalsAuteur: sjones
It’s important to note first of all that we know the two relegated teams, Great Britain and Poland, who will be replaced next year by Hungary and Slovenia.
Juraj Slafkovsky & Team Slovakia will face Kaiden Guhle & Team Canada in the quarterfinals on Thursday.
The game will be on TSN at 10am ET. pic.twitter.com/JqKc88TVsi
– /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) May 21, 2024
Martin Pospisil has 3G, 4A for Slovakia but leaves less than 10mins into the 1st period vs Sweden after a hit into the boards.
Juraj Slafkovsky motioned to the athletic therapist to come onto the ice moments after the hit. #MensWorlds pic.twitter.com/YJrxnDjPi8
– Claire Hanna (@clahanna) May 21, 2024
From what we can see on the footage, it would be surprising to see Pospisil against Canada again. It’s a real shame for the Slovak, as Pospisil was really a big part of their team.
In a gust
– Here are all the World Championship quarter-final matchups.
These are the four QF matchups on Thursday:
Canada vs. Slovakia
Switzerland vs. Germany
USA vs. Czechia
Sweden vs. Finland#MensWorlds
– Steven Ellis (@SEllisHockey) May 21, 2024
– Great play by Slafkovsky.
elite playmaker juraj slafkovsky
pic.twitter.com/rkfIAuiSRb
– /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) May 21, 2024
– Signings with the Penguins.
The Penguins have signed defenseman Jack St. Ivany to a three-year contract with a salary-cap hit of $775,000 and forward Jonathan Gruden to a two-year deal with the same cap hit.
– Dave Molinari (@MolinariPGH) May 21, 2024
– Don’t miss tomorrow at Stade Saputo.
Decisive match this Wednesday evening at Stade Saputo
Second leg of our #CanChamp quarterfinal Wednesaday night at home
Buy your tickets now >>> https://t.co/9pDv4EBgLG#CFMTL pic.twitter.com/3JZ1p9Rd9X
– CF Montréal (@cfmontreal) May 21, 2024
– What do you think?
SURVEY – CF MONTREAL
After seeing that 67% of respondents to my previous poll said they were happy with the idea of Marco Di Vaio being appointed CF Montreal’s technical director, I’d like to know your opinion on another less famous candidate.
ISSA TALL – Assistant…
– Nilton Jorge (@NiltonJorge) May 21, 2024