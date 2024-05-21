Skip to content
Canada vs Slovakia: Kaiden Guhle and Juraj Slafkovsky face off in the quarter-finals

 Auteur: sjones
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot
The group phase, or preliminary round if you prefer, of the World Ice Hockey Championship came to a close today.

A few minutes ago, the last two games of the group phase came to an end, with Switzerland beating Finland 3-1, and Sweden dominating Slovakia 6-1.

All 16 teams present at the tournament in Prague, Czech Republic, have now officially played their seven group games, giving us the final standings for both groups.

(Credit: IIHF.com)
(Credit: IIHF.com)

It’s important to note first of all that we know the two relegated teams, Great Britain and Poland, who will be replaced next year by Hungary and Slovenia.

Now, as for the quarter-finals, we know which clashes will kick off on Thursday.

And the one that really stands out is the clash between the first-placed team in Group A and the fourth-placed team in Group B, which will pit Canada against Slovakia.

The two countries will face off in the quarter-finals, which means that Montreal Canadiens teammates Kaiden Guhle and Juraj Slafkovsky will battle it out for a place in the semi-finals.

This will be a very interesting match to watch this Thursday at 10:20 a.m.

After beating Cole Caufield and the United States, Juraj Slafkovsky will certainly want to do the same to Kaiden Guhle.

The Slovak winger would surely welcome the opportunity to tease two teammates.

Unfortunately for Slovakia, they lost a major player today in their loss to Sweden, when Martin Pospisil was injured.

From what we can see on the footage, it would be surprising to see Pospisil against Canada again. It’s a real shame for the Slovak, as Pospisil was really a big part of their team.

Facing Canada was already going to be tough, so this potential loss of Pospisil really hurts.

But you never know, Slovakia could very well surprise Canada, who have yet to lose a match in the tournament.

Note that Slafkovsky has yet to score in the tournament (seven assists in seven games), so scoring against Canada in the knockout phase would be really important.

Kaiden Guhle, meanwhile, has one goal and four assists for a total of five points in seven games.

